Why Some Japanese Curries Include Instant Coffee

Fans of Japanese curries know these dishes are often sweeter, creamier, and more gravy-like than their non-Japanese counterparts. Japanese curries also include unique ingredients such as apples, melons, cocoa powder, or chocolate, plus something we usually drink in the morning for a kick of energy. Yes, we're talking about a cup of joe — Japanese curries sometimes include instant coffee. When it comes to Japanese curries, you'll find layered and complex flavors: sweetness, umami, acidity, savoriness, and spice all at once, each taste balancing the others. Instant coffee deepens the curry's color, adds robustness, and rounds out the overall flavors of the curry.

To understand why coffee is added to Japanese curries and why this dish is so unique, it's good to understand more about Japanese cuisine in general. Japanese food is all about balancing flavors and harmony. Japanese dishes are full of depth and nuanced flavors. Take sushi from the hands of Japanese sushi masters, for example. Each delicious bite includes slightly aged fish with nuanced flavors: umami and subtle sweetness, all atop sushi rice meticulously seasoned with vinegar and other seasonings. With Japanese curries, you also get multiple layers of flavors, and instant coffee balances these flavors.