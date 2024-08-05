14 Popular Breakfast Foods In Japan You Should Know

Breakfast staples can vary considerably from country to country. In the Western world, eggs are the star, with bacon, potatoes, syrupy pancakes and waffles, hot and cold cereal, and other filling staples. Breakfast in Japan, however, includes many foods also enjoyed for lunch and dinner. It is centered around a balanced selection of nutrients essential to a well-rounded day. Philosophy is inherent to everyday life in Japan, even when it comes to breakfast. "Ichiju sansai" is the basic framework that informs how food is served in traditional Japanese cuisine, which is known as "washoku." The philosophy refers to meals composed of one soup-type dish, one main dish, and two sides. "Ichi" translates to one, "ju" to soup, "san" is three, and "sai" means dishes — "one soup, three dishes."

It's also a more nutritious way to start your day. Whether breakfast, lunch, or dinner, ichiju sansai provides carbohydrates for energy, pickled foods for improved digestion, protein-rich meats and seafood, and veggies for vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Because of this approach, traditional Japanese breakfast is largely indistinguishable from lunch and dinner. It's evolved over the years, though, and today incorporates Western staples, too. To explore Japan's unique take on morning meals, we have fervent home chef Yuka Allen to help us. Born and raised in Japan, she has first-hand experience with popular Japanese breakfast foods you should know.