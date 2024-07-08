Here's What A Quintessential Breakfast Looks Like In Japan

Breakfast looks quite different around the world. In Japan, there's a traditional format to what's served for this meal, and much like other cuisine on the island, it's deftly balanced. The food follows a common dining format called ichiju sansai, which means that there's a bowl of rice, soup, and three other accompanying dishes. Most popularly, these entail a starch option (usually a bowl of white rice), miso soup, the fermented bean dish natto, some sort of pickled vegetable, and a small serving of fish.

Such servings may overlap with lunch and dinner foods and may even be leftovers from the previous day. There's not much distinction drawn among breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods, and Japan doesn't have the categorical breakfast foods like pastries, sugary cereals, and scrambled eggs that other countries enjoy. The first meal of the day in Japan usually has small portions and a lack of heavy, deep-fried foods (unless they're leftovers).

Today, many people in Japan don't have time for traditional breakfasts and instead opt for bread-based foods and a hot drink on their way to work. But if you're keen to try a traditional Japanese breakfast, here are all the different components, what they mean, and what ingredients you'll commonly use.