Classic, Custardy, Just A Touch Sweet Tamagoyaki Recipe

Eggs are an all-around winner when it comes to versatile ingredients. Whether you crack them into a sweet bake or whisk them into a savory meal, they are a cooking powerhouse. If you've perfected your French omelet game, it's time to turn to Japan's take on this delicious dish. Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman shares this classic, custardy, just a touch sweet tamagoyaki recipe that will make an excellent foundation for your egg experimentation.

"Delicately flavored with dashi, a katsuobushi-based (dried bonito) soup stock, tamagoyaki is a staple in the Japanese bento," Hoffman says. "I love the balance of savory flavor of the dashi and the subtle sweetness from the egg." She's tried several versions of the dish and notes, "This is a pretty standard, homestyle tamagoyaki recipe, like the one I grew up eating, and it can easily be remixed using different ingredients. Between layers, you can add a sheet of nori or sprinkle in some cheese, scallions, okra, benishouga (Japanese pickle), or spinach."