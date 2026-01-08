Guy Fieri Absolutely Loves This Award-Winning Chicago BBQ Restaurant

Wagner wowed Fieri on the episode by walking him through the process of preparing his award-winning pulled pork. After putting together the signature spice rub (featuring Spanish paprika, rubbed sage, and three types of pepper among many other seasonings) Wagner removes a little bit of the fat from the pork shoulder before injecting it with a marinade containing Italian salad dressing, apple juice, and the rub. Then it is slathered with a mustard and beer mixture, coated with more rub, and smoked at 215 degrees Fahrenheit for 17 hours. "That's a winner," Fieri said while ribbing a chunk off of the shoulder. "That barbecue has good smoke on it."

Fans have raved about many of the restaurant's offerings, from the ribs to the brisket to the moist corn bread muffins. Many appreciate how Wagner's sauce-less take on barbecue puts all the focus on the expertly-smoked meat. "Rib tips and hot links are the best in the city!" gushed one Yelp user. "I like that they don't put the sauce on the ribs and rib tips, so you can really taste the delicious meat!"

The food is worth the trip on its own, but The Tonk also features live music many nights of the week. The offerings are eclectic and there is an open jam on Thursday nights, continuing the building's lineage of fostering community. Next time you're in the Windy City, make sure to make a trip to historic Pilsen and check out The Tonk.