Here's What Actually Sets Rib Tips Apart From Riblets

If you are a Chicago barbecue lover, then you doubtlessly know what rib tips are. These flavorful, meaty nuggets of pork are a staple of the Windy City smoking scene. Cooked until achingly tender and generously doused in a sweet, tangy sauce, rib tips are to Chicago what burnt ends are to Kansas City. But if you aren't from the Chicagoland area, you may wonder what all the hubbub is about. Or, still, you may be asking whether they are the same thing as riblets.

The answer, in short, is no, but it gets more complicated as topics in the culinary world so often do. To start, you need to understand that ribs aren't the monolith they seem to be. There are the hulking slabs of pork ribs, the sleeker St. Louis-style racks, and the meatier, but smaller baby back ribs. If you're scratching your head and wondering how so many ribs come from an animal with one rib cage, you're not alone. The difference lies in where the ribs come from on the animal and how they are butchered.