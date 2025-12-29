9 Chicago Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Loved

It's certainly fair to say that Anthony Bourdain loved Chicago. He visited the city three times across three different TV shows, and his admiration never wavered. "I can't say enough nice things about it," he says in Season 2, Episode 1 of "The Layover," which focuses on the Windy City. The food impressed him, of course, but so did the people and the atmosphere.

In his Chicago-based episodes, Bourdain always leads with the idea that it's a proper U.S. city, full of towering buildings, sharp elbows, and bold character. Each neighborhood has its own distinct personality, and typically comes with its own preferred hot dog or Italian beef stand, as well as its own dive bar. He respected the city's no-BS, down-to-earth attitude, and paid close attention to where the locals actually ate. Bourdain was especially charmed by Chicagoans' sense of humor — shaped not just by the Second City comedy scene, but by their signature self-deprecation (especially when it comes to baseball teams) and a willingness to poke fun at all kinds of local politicians.

As always, when it came to food, Bourdain embraced both the high- and low-brow fare. He admired Chicago's embrace of the modernist dining movement just as much as its old-school classics, like red hots and Italian beef. The only exception was deep-dish pizza, which he refused to acknowledge as "real pizza." Aside from that, he didn't hold back from sampling everything the city had to offer. Without further ado, let's dive into Anthony Bourdain's all-time favorite Chicago eateries.