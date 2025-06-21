What Actually Makes Deep Dish Pizza Unique? The Answer Isn't So Straight-Forward

If you want to know exactly how to make a perfect deep dish pizza, the first step is realizing that there is not just one style. Sometimes used interchangeably with "pan pizza," deep dish is most associated with Chicago in the U.S., but it can technically describe any thick pizza cooked in a higher-sided pan, including traditional Sicilian and Detroit-style. While the recipes for these styles are not all the same, they do share other characteristics that make them distinct from thinner types of pizza. To help us sort through all this dough, we reached out to Noel Brohner, a pizza consultant, instructor, and the founder of Slow Rise Pizza Co., to ask about the ingredients and techniques that make deep dish pizza distinct.

This first place Brohner started was with fats. "Deep dish dough typically has a much higher fat percentage," he says. "Sometimes as high as 10% or more of the flour weight—which contributes to its biscuit-like tenderness and helps with texture and browning as well." Brohner explains that the type of fat used can vary by style, with butter, oil, and lard all showing up in different recipes. But what's important to the larger category of deep dish is that, as Brohner notes, "fats like oil and butter give the crust a softer, less bread-like characteristic and help to achieve a soft crumb texture and crunchy, caramelized crust."