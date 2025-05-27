Chicago-Style Vs NY-Style Hot Dog: What Makes Them Different?
If there's one thing that people from Chicago and New York have in common, it's the pride they hold for their respective cuisines. Of course, there's also some rivalry within that sphere, namely in the category of Chicago pizza versus New York pizza. The hot dog debate holds similar weight, and here are some major differences between Chicago and New York-style hot dogs, especially when it comes to the toppings.
If you stop by a hot dog truck in New York City, you can expect deli-style mustard, cooked onions (or a special onion sauce), and maybe some sauerkraut too. If you're in Chicago, your dog will be a lot more stacked. Think peppers, sliced tomato, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and relish. Chicago-style hot dogs also usually come with a sprinkle of celery salt, and the onions are served raw. They're also chopped, rather than sliced.
As for mustard, Chicagoans favor the bright yellow kind, rather than the spicy version used by New Yorkers. Finally, Chicago dogs come on a poppy seed bun, rather than a plain one, which is perhaps what makes them so recognizable. Funnily enough, poppy seed buns were first introduced to Chicago by a Polish immigrant named Sam Rosen, who moved to the Windy City from, where else, New York.
New York was home to the first hot dog stand
New York hot dogs are older than Chicago dogs. As the story goes, the first hot dog stand in the U.S. was opened by Charles Feltman in Coney Island in 1871. However, it was actually one of Feltman's employees that ended up becoming synonymous with the hot dog. In 1916, Nathan Handwerker (who worked as a roll slicer at Feltman's) ventured out on his own and opened the now iconic Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs.
Chicagoans can claim some part of the history though. Hot dogs were popularized at the Columbian Exposition in 1893 when Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl launched their business, Vienna Beef. As more European immigrants arrived in Illinois, the Chicago-style hot dog gained more fillings, becoming the loaded meal we know today. Meanwhile, the New York City-style hot dog stayed simple, and it's still seen by many to be more of a snack.
Some of the terminology surrounding hot dogs in Chicago and New York also differs. Chicago-style dogs are "dragged through the garden," which refers to their array of toppings. And in New York, you might hear someone ask for a "dirty water hot dog", a play on the appearance of the spiced water they're cooked in. While both cities are famous for their dogs, New York typically edges ahead in terms of annual sales. That doesn't do much to settle the debate on which is better though -– we'll leave that one up to you.