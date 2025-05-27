Chicago-Style Vs NY-Style Hot Dog: What Makes Them Different?

If there's one thing that people from Chicago and New York have in common, it's the pride they hold for their respective cuisines. Of course, there's also some rivalry within that sphere, namely in the category of Chicago pizza versus New York pizza. The hot dog debate holds similar weight, and here are some major differences between Chicago and New York-style hot dogs, especially when it comes to the toppings.

If you stop by a hot dog truck in New York City, you can expect deli-style mustard, cooked onions (or a special onion sauce), and maybe some sauerkraut too. If you're in Chicago, your dog will be a lot more stacked. Think peppers, sliced tomato, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and relish. Chicago-style hot dogs also usually come with a sprinkle of celery salt, and the onions are served raw. They're also chopped, rather than sliced.

As for mustard, Chicagoans favor the bright yellow kind, rather than the spicy version used by New Yorkers. Finally, Chicago dogs come on a poppy seed bun, rather than a plain one, which is perhaps what makes them so recognizable. Funnily enough, poppy seed buns were first introduced to Chicago by a Polish immigrant named Sam Rosen, who moved to the Windy City from, where else, New York.