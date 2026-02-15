16 Chicago Restaurants Beloved By Celebrity Chefs

When it comes to the country's vast and varied foodie landscape, we'd go as far as to suggest that every city has its own unique personality. What do we mean by that? Take New York. There are a variety of Big Apple-specific foods done better there than anywhere else, including bagels and a New York slice. The same can be said for Chicago: Whenever anyone leaves the Windy City, there are bound to be some foods they miss. (We're looking at you, you oh-so-delicious pizza puffs.) It turns out that there are quite a few celebrity chefs who feel the same, and who have name-dropped their favorite Chicago restaurants — along with the dishes they have to order.

There's a shocking cross-section of the Chicago dining scene represented, from fine dining and experimental gastropubs to hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops and pizza places. Will you see some of the restaurants widely believed to be the best in Chicago here? Of course — but some picks might surprise you, too.

So, let's talk about which places celebrity chefs find the most irresistible, and where you might just catch a glimpse of them. These are the restaurants they've mentioned in interviews, serving the dishes they've extolled on television, and the hotspots they've shared on social media. And yes, some have toured the country and visited dozens, if not hundreds, of different spots. Not all are praised as a favorite, though, which makes the good things said about these Chicago staples that much more important.