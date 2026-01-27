10 Foods People Miss Most After Leaving Chicago

Whether you lived in Chicago for years and moved away or simply visited the city for a quick getaway, there are some dishes that you can enjoy fully in the Windy City. Sure, you may be able to find a deep dish pizza in Detroit, but it's not really going to taste the same as it does as Lou Malnati's or Gino's. There also may be a random place slinging Chicago-style hot dogs in LA, but it's certainly not going to beat the one you might eat at Wrigley Field.

If you've left Chicago for whatever reason, there's probably a good chance that you miss some of these quintessentially Chicagoan foods. We've created this list to tide you over until you can get back to Chi-Town. And, if you haven't been to Chicago before, let this list inspire you and serve as a must-try compilation of dishes that you should absolutely seek out once you visit.