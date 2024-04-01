Jeff Mauro Tells Us His Favorite Pizza Places In Chicago - Exclusive

Pizza night is a beloved tradition in America. From delivery to DiGiorno, homemade to dine-in, the choices are endless. Will the pizza be a simple Margherita or loaded? Will it be deep-dish or thin crust? Chicago or New York? Everyone has their favorites, and for each choice, there's a pizzeria that does it best. Chef Jeff Mauro is no different.

The self-proclaimed Sandwich King may be known for his unique twists on grilled cheese and peanut butter & jelly, but when we sat down with the award-winning chef at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival he admitted that a slice of Chicago tavern-style thin-crust pepperoni pizza has to be part of his last meal on earth. "To me, the ritual of pizza is hard to beat," he says. "The ordering, the unveiling, whether you're getting it delivered or whatever. You open the box and it's that smell." The chef continues, "Or when you walk in with your family, it's like after a game, after a play, whatever. You sit down, you have a pitcher of pop, maybe a pitcher of beer, and they bring this hot pizza. I mean, to me it's like, I don't know. It's magical."

With a statement like that, we just had to know which pizza places produced the most magical pies. Mauro rattled off his four favorites without hesitation, and they're all based in his hometown of Chicago.