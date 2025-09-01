This Was Anne Burrell's Favorite Chicago Pizza

The world was shocked in early June 2025 when news broke about the passing of beloved Food Network star and celebrity chef Anne Burrell. In the time since her death, fans have reminisced about her accomplishments and advice (both in the kitchen and out) with a new sense of appreciation. While she was a powerhouse in a white apron, Burrell was generous with her praise of others in the culinary industry, including pizzamakers. She also revealed that, when it came to Chicago pizza, her preference wasn't for the iconic deep dish at all.

Burrell's episode of "All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate" from 2021 featured the late chef gushing about how much she loved Lou Malnati's Pizzeria's thin-crust pizza, proclaiming it was her "absolute favorite." She revealed that while at Lou's, she liked to order a pie loaded with "pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, and black olives." She told viewers, "I'm a huge appreciator of the Lou's thin crust," adding that she's proudly "a thin cruster," referring to Chicago's unique thin-crust pizza. She also revealed that she preferred her pies well-done and appreciated how the pizzas at Lou's are cut into square, checkerboard shapes, so she could "work [her] way in."