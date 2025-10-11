The Italian Sandwich Shop Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Loved, Just West Of Chicago

Located at 7500 W North Ave, Johnnie's Beef is a gem in humble digs. Inside, an ordering counter; outside, a perimeter of picnic tables. It's as quaint as it is timeless, evidenced by the fact that Johnnie's has been serving the community Italian beef since 1961. More specifically, that's ultra-thin-sliced, water-dipped beef on an Italian-style roll, smothered in peppers. The menu offers rich, savory fare from pepper and egg sandos to double hot dogs and fries.

Yelp customer reviews also rave about the frozen lemonade Italian ices — one of which can be spotted in the @chicago_history pic of Bourdain's meal. As one fan puts it, Johnnie's "absolutely lived up to the hype [...] It has that old-school charm with food that hits every note. Not too far from the city and totally worth the line." Over the years, Johnnie's has become so popular that it has expanded to a second, larger location in Arlington Heights, but the flagship restaurant remains a beacon for Italian beef fans near and far.

As for Bourdain, his Johhnie's cravings went back years. In 2012, local news outlet the Wednesday Journal reported that Bourdain was spotted filming at Johnnie's (footage which would appear in an episode of "The Layover"). According to the Journal, the chef-slash-writer Tweeted a photo of an Italian Beef sandwich with hot and sweet peppers and extra juice shortly after his visit, captioning the fully-loaded jewel, "The glory that is Chicago."