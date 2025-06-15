New York Vs Chicago-Style Pizza: Which One Really Reigns Supreme?

Regional food preferences comprise deeply personal, fiercely protected terrain. So asking whether New York-style or Chicago-style pizza is "better" isn't an easy summit to climb. Like any geographically-based polemic, fans are quick to defend their home-team player — and it probably doesn't help that New York City is regarded as the trendsetting world stage, food and otherwise. Jon Stewart famously summed up the intercity pizza debate on The Daily Show: "Deep-dish pizza is not only not better than New York pizza, it's not pizza. It's a f*****g casserole." In the Chicago episode of "No Reservations," New Yorker Anthony Bourdain similarly quipped that deep-dish pizza is "a concoction I've always strongly believed to be lasagna in a crust [more] than anything that could bear the proud name of pizza."

To get to the bottom of the beef once and for all, Tasting Table conducted an exclusive poll. In our recent roundup of the 14 Best Spots For New York-Style Pizza (Outside Of New York), we asked our readers whether New York or Chicago-style pizza is best, and the results are in. With a whopping 83.24% of the vote, it's a landslide victory for New York pizza fans. Chicago-style deep-dish lovers were sorely outnumbered, pulling just 10.98% of the vote. The remaining 5.78% of voters said that neither type of pizza was especially better than the other (which is such a hot take that it borders inexplicableness, but live and let live, we guess).