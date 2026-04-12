The 8 Worst Copycat Food Items You Can Buy At Walmart, According To Customers

Many grocery store chains offer lower-cost store-brand dupes of popular name-brand products to tempt shoppers away. And Walmart's line of privately labeled foods — like Great Value and bettergoods — includes some of the more widely chosen copycats. Here, we stuck to Great Value brand products, which are often positioned as a direct alternative to name-brand items and have a larger assortment of products overall. In fact, in cases like Great Value Frosted Toaster Pastries, a dupe of the quintessential '90s breakfast favorite Pop-Tarts, its house brand has surpassed the original in a surprising number of customer reviews.

Some claim that house brands like Great Value are actually made in the same factories as the OG brands. You might assume the ingredients or proprietary recipes would be where the two diverge, but others say no — the dupes are mirror images. Some grocery store employees on Reddit even go so far as to say the only differences between a brand like Great Value and a big name like Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) are quality control, timing, and a new label.

Regardless of their origins, not all Walmart store-brand dupes are created equal. In fact, some are downright flops, if customer reactions are anything to go by. We did a deep dive into reviews across Reddit and Walmart itself to find eight of the worst brand-name food product dupes you can find in stores. So maybe keep the wallet a little closer to your pocket here, because unlike a few surprisingly good Walmart finds, these are the kinds of copycats you'll probably notice, and not in a good way.