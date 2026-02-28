8 Ritz Crackers, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing better than a good snack plate when you're feeling a bit peckish, but you're not hungry enough for an entire meal. And if you ask me, crackers are an essential part of a snack plate. With so many different cracker brands out there to try, it can be hard to decide which varieties you want gracing your plate. Ritz is arguably one of the most popular options out there, though, which is why I decided to taste eight different flavors of this iconic cracker. I've then ranked them, starting with the worst and working my way to the best, to give you a better idea of how the different flavors stack up against one another. The main criterion I used for this ranking is flavor — and how closely the actual flavor matches the description — since these crackers are essentially identical apart from those minor flavor differences.

Of course, everyone has a different palate, so we might not have the same favorites. Hopefully, though, these descriptions can better help you pick out varieties you want to try the next time you're feeling snacky. Let's take a closer look at Ritz crackers and how we've ranked each of the flavors.