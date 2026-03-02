Walmart Shoppers Find This Pop-Tarts Copycat To Be Even Better Than The Real Deal

If your mornings are synonymous with Pop-Tarts, listen up: There is a copycat out there that might just be better than the original — cheaper, too. Walmart has several copycats that shoppers say surpass the name brands, and its Great Value Frosted Toaster Pastries seem to have cracked the code of the "crazy good" rectangular pastry, receiving high reviews from thousands of happy customers who have made the switch from the name brand.

Since they popped onto the scene in 1963, many Pop-Tarts impostors have come and gone, all seeking to dethrone the original toaster pastry. But beyond being a convenient breakfast-on-the-go hack, customers fell in love with the flavor, even driving modern-day artisanal bakers to try their hand at gourmet interpretations. The Great Value version doesn't offer nearly the range of flavors that Pop-Tarts does — sticking to tried-and-true varieties like brown sugar cinnamon, chocolate fudge, cookies and cream, cherry, and its most popular, strawberry. Walmart also doesn't have any unfrosted varieties. Still, Great Value 12-count boxes of Toaster Pastries ring up at $2.18, compared to $4.97 for a pack of 16 Pop-Tarts. Now, that's a cheap breakfast, no matter which way you go, but it's worth noting that Great Value's brand works out to be 36 cents per serving of two pastries, compared to 62 cents for Pop-Tarts. If you're a Pop-Tarts every morning type of person, those savings will add up.