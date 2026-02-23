8 Walmart Copycats That Shoppers Say Surpass The Name Brands

Just because something is a name brand doesn't mean it is the best option out there. You should look beyond name brands when purchasing anything from kitchen appliances to those classic black and white sandwich cookies. And that's certainly the case with Walmart. The giant retailer has a surprising amount of Reddit- and customer-backed items that fans say are way better than the name-brand version it's a dupe for.

We've compiled some of the most beloved Walmart copycats that shoppers swear by, which include choices from both Great Value and bettergoods. From snacks to ready-made meals, you can stock your fridge, freezer, and pantry with a variety of excellent Walmart products. If you need a bit of convincing, we found reviews and insights from actual shoppers to help sway your stance. Once you try them, you may become a permanent fan and fully commit to switching from name brand to Walmart's version. Let's get into it.