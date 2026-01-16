The Pop-Tarts Copycat Aldi Shoppers Prefer Over The Original (And They're Cheaper)

Buying store-brand dupes of your favorite name-brand counterparts is a great way to save money. It's an added bonus when the store brand is as good (or even better) than the more expensive version. In fact, Tasting Table found eight Aldi dupes that are way better than the name brands, and its copycat of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts is one of them.

A 12-pack of Pop-Tarts can range in price from $3.93 to $4.29, depending on where you shop. Meanwhile, Aldi's Millville Toaster Tarts are only $2.45 for a box of 12, making them a significantly cheaper choice. In fact, the difference in price becomes even more apparent when you calculate and compare the per-unit cost. The Aldi version is just 20 cents per tart, while Kellogg's can end up costing as much as 36 cents a pop.

Millville Toaster Tarts are also available in three incredibly authentic Pop-Tart flavor dupes: cinnamon, strawberry, and chocolate fudge. When we reviewed recommendations from Aldi shoppers on Reddit, we found that most agreed that the Millville version was better than Kellogg's because of its superior frosting application and its ideal filling-to-pastry ratio.