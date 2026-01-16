The Pop-Tarts Copycat Aldi Shoppers Prefer Over The Original (And They're Cheaper)
Buying store-brand dupes of your favorite name-brand counterparts is a great way to save money. It's an added bonus when the store brand is as good (or even better) than the more expensive version. In fact, Tasting Table found eight Aldi dupes that are way better than the name brands, and its copycat of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts is one of them.
A 12-pack of Pop-Tarts can range in price from $3.93 to $4.29, depending on where you shop. Meanwhile, Aldi's Millville Toaster Tarts are only $2.45 for a box of 12, making them a significantly cheaper choice. In fact, the difference in price becomes even more apparent when you calculate and compare the per-unit cost. The Aldi version is just 20 cents per tart, while Kellogg's can end up costing as much as 36 cents a pop.
Millville Toaster Tarts are also available in three incredibly authentic Pop-Tart flavor dupes: cinnamon, strawberry, and chocolate fudge. When we reviewed recommendations from Aldi shoppers on Reddit, we found that most agreed that the Millville version was better than Kellogg's because of its superior frosting application and its ideal filling-to-pastry ratio.
Why shoppers prefer Millville over Kellogg's Pop-Tarts
In a 2024 post in the Facebook group Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, a customer asked, "Anybody ever try the Aldi brand Pop-Tarts? Are they as good as the originals?" One person responded, "Better! More icing, more filling," and another agreed, saying, "Better. More filling, crisper pastry, no artificial colors." Another Facebook post made in 2020 to TheAldiNerd.com Community declared the Millville Toaster Tarts to be 10 times better than Kellogg's Pop-Tarts.
On Reddit, opinions are similarly swayed in favor of the less expensive Aldi dupe. One person posted in an Aldi thread, "I'm impressed to say that Millville chocolate Pop-Tarts taste IDENTICAL to Kellogg's," with other fans adding their support. One commenter pointed out, "The fruit flavored ones don't have Red 40 dye in them like many Pop-Tarts do!"
In a different Reddit post comparing Aldi's product with Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, a customer left an enthusiastic review in favor of Millville Toaster Tarts. Complaining that the Kellogg's version "seemed light on the filling," they noted the huge price difference between Aldi and the sale price offered on Kellogg's products at Walgreens. One person reiterated a common opinion of the quality of Aldi's product, saying, "The filling AND the frosting are better (more substantial) on Millville tarts." While taste and flavor may be subjective, cost is not. When you're trying to pinch pennies, choosing the less expensive Pop-Tart dupe is always a smarter decision. And who knows, you may end up agreeing with another emphatic Redditor, who claimed, "If they were the same price I'd still choose the Millville tart."