The Less-Popular Pastry That Should Have Beaten Pop-Tarts Is Still Hiding In Plain Sight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all seen the commercials with the little stick figures selling us the idea that Pop-Tarts are "crazy good," and considering how they're still at the forefront of the breakfast snack industry all these years later, the slogan might not be entirely wrong. Sure, some debate exactly which time of day Pop-Tarts are best served, but millions of people around the country can easily picture breaking open that silver foil for a bite of the frosted pastry.

Despite its success, though, Pop-Tarts weren't the first toaster pastries on the block, with their longtime competitor, Toast'em Pop-Ups, beating them to the punch concept-wise. Toast'em Pop-Ups are the OGs of the toaster-pastry world. The concept was unveiled months before Pop-Tarts even made it to the drawing board, even if Pop-Tarts eventually became the more well-known product. Toast'em Pop-Ups hit the market at the peak of toaster-oven popularity in the 1960s and are still available at grocery stores today.

Once called "Country Squares," these sweet treats can be found at Walmart, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Amazon, and other retailers in a variety of flavors, some of which date back over 60 years. Of course, you could always try using this store-bought pie crust to make your own homemade toaster pastries, but for about $1 to $5 per box, Toast'em Pop-Ups aren't a bad deal, either.