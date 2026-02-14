A Simple Twist That Makes Your Pop-Tarts Way More Decadent

Everyone has their favorite flavor of Pop-Tart, from the classic frosted brown sugar cinnamon to gooey, melty frosted strawberry to whimsical creations that can only be thought of in the Pop-Tarts universe, like hot fudge sundae and Boston creme donut. While you may think of changing up your routine once in a while by foregoing your usual flavor for something more unique, you may have never thought to elevate this timeless breakfast treat by cooking it differently.

Obviously, these are toaster pastries — meaning they're usually prepared in said appliance, or, on busy mornings, in the microwave. But if you truly want to give your Pop-Tart an upgraded feel and have the time to do so, consider pan-frying it. Cooking the pastries with butter in a pan will cause the edges to crisp up and allow that butter flavor to soak through into every crevice. You could also use other types of oil, like avocado or some other neutral-flavored variety, but butter will add to the flavor of the Pop-Tart rather than making it taste greasy.