12 Ruffles Chip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Ruffles chips are known for those signature ridges that give them a texture unlike most other chips on the market. You may be a huge fan of the brand, but when you really think about it, how many flavors of Ruffles have you really tried? If you're like me — until very recently — it probably hasn't been that many. Therefore, you may not know exactly what the brand has to offer from its various flavors lining store shelves.

That's why I did the hard work of tasting my way through several of Ruffles' flavors and ranking them from worst to best. The worst of the bunch probably aren't worth the time or the money it takes to try them unless you're really a Ruffles superfan, while the tastier options in this lineup are absolutely worth a try if you consider yourself a potato chip enthusiast. And although you may not agree with me on the placement of each and every flavor on this ranking, hopefully, it can guide you toward the flavor you should try next. Without further ado, here are a dozen Ruffles chip flavors, ranked worst to best.