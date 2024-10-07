Store-Bought Potato Chips Are Even Better With A Cheesy Finish

Tired of serving chips and dips at parties? Then you need to elevate that humble bag of potato chips with a scattering of classy Parmesan to turn it into a delectable baked side that's cheesy, crispy, and uber-savory.

To start, line your baking tray with a sheet of parchment paper. This will keep your tray clean and make it easier to transfer your finished cheesy potato chips onto a prettier serving dish later. Then lay your favorite potato chips on the sheet, taking care to spread them out in a single layer (it's okay if they overlap a little but you don't want them to be stacked on top of each other). Using a microplane, shred your cheese over the chips, ensuring you cover every exposed area in a fine coating. While you can shred your cheese with a box grater, a microplane will create finer shreds that melt super-quickly in the heat of the oven before the chips have time to burn.

At this point, feel free to add seasonings, from a simple scattering of cracked black pepper to smoked paprika, garlic powder, or even nutritional yeast. Bake your potato chips in an oven pre-heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the cheese has melted and the edges of the chips have become even crispier. Keep an eye on them so you can pull them out at that sweet spot where the chips have heated through and developed a slight color without burning and becoming bitter.