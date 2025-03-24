7 Hot Pocket Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Too busy during breakfast and lunch hours to make a meal from scratch (or employ a helpful breakfast hack)? It happens to all of us. Of course, you can always go grab something quick at your favorite fast casual joint, but that spending can soon catch up with you if you're doing it on a daily basis. That's why I sometimes like to keep some easy frozen meals stocked in my freezer. Hot Pockets just happen to be one of the simplest grab-and-go meals out there. You can heat them up in the microwave or the air fryer in a matter of minutes and then be on your way to wherever you need to be.

But with so many different Hot Pockets flavors out there, how do you know which are best? I've tasted seven different flavors to give you the scoop on which you should try ... and which might be better left in your grocery store's freezer section. Hopefully, this will prompt you to try a new flavor (or just double down on your existing favorite). I evaluated these Hot Pockets based on overall flavor and creativity, with the most delicious and unique rising to the top of the ranks. These are Hot Pockets flavors, ranked worst to best.