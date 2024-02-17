Forget The Microwave And Heat Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches In The Air Fryer
On a regular Tuesday morning, when you're rushing around getting ready for the day while chugging a cup of coffee, making a full-blown breakfast sandwich sounds like the last thing you'd want to do. But what if it was possible to have a hot, delicious breakfast sandwich in your hands in less than 10 minutes? The key here, as with many quick, tasty meals, is to use frozen food and cook it in your air fryer.
It's true that you could achieve a warm breakfast sandwich in a short amount of time by sticking something frozen in the microwave, but there are several reasons you'll want to go with the air fryer instead. The latter blows hot air around all sides of your food, which is how it can achieve crispy results with cinnamon toast, frozen waffles, and a variety of other breakfast foods. So, if you have an English muffin, bacon, or anything else that requires a little crisping up, the air fryer is the perfect vehicle to do it in. Plus, unlike with the microwave, you can be sure that the air fryer will evenly heat your food without leaving hot and cold spots. On the flip side, your microwave will likely turn out a slightly soggy, less than appetizing sandwich. And who wants that?
Deconstruct your sandwich for crispiness in each layer
While it's easy to heat a frozen breakfast sandwich in the air fryer, there are a few guidelines you can follow for best results. The first is to separate out the layers of your sandwich. You can do this while it's still frozen, and it's important because it allows each layer to crisp up individually, and for the cheese to melt. This means you'll end up with crispy edges on your bread or English muffin, crunchy bacon, and gooey fromage. Heat up the bread and meat first, then add the cheese to the air fryer for the last few minutes to prevent it from burning. If it's too tricky to pry the cheese away from the English muffin, you can leave it — but make sure it doesn't touch the air fryer basket, since this device doesn't always do well with loose substances.
Once deconstructed, your sandwich only needs about eight minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. After five minutes, add the cheese back to your bread if you initially separated it, and continue heating everything up for the remaining three minutes. You'll be left with crispy, melty goodness in hardly any time at all.