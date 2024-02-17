Forget The Microwave And Heat Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches In The Air Fryer

On a regular Tuesday morning, when you're rushing around getting ready for the day while chugging a cup of coffee, making a full-blown breakfast sandwich sounds like the last thing you'd want to do. But what if it was possible to have a hot, delicious breakfast sandwich in your hands in less than 10 minutes? The key here, as with many quick, tasty meals, is to use frozen food and cook it in your air fryer.

It's true that you could achieve a warm breakfast sandwich in a short amount of time by sticking something frozen in the microwave, but there are several reasons you'll want to go with the air fryer instead. The latter blows hot air around all sides of your food, which is how it can achieve crispy results with cinnamon toast, frozen waffles, and a variety of other breakfast foods. So, if you have an English muffin, bacon, or anything else that requires a little crisping up, the air fryer is the perfect vehicle to do it in. Plus, unlike with the microwave, you can be sure that the air fryer will evenly heat your food without leaving hot and cold spots. On the flip side, your microwave will likely turn out a slightly soggy, less than appetizing sandwich. And who wants that?