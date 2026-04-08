30 Recipes To Use Up A Bunch Of Eggs Before They Go Bad

Scrambling or poaching aren't the only ways to use up a carton of eggs when the use-by date is looming. Before you reach for a pan in a panic, remember that eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen, and there are countless ways to cook with them. Transform them into hearty breakfast bakes, comforting dinners, and indulgent desserts; a huge array of recipes calls for more than just one or two eggs.

To help you make a dent in your stash while creating something delicious, we've rounded up a diverse selection of sweet and savory recipes, each requiring at least six eggs. Some of these dishes take a wonderfully simple approach, while others lean into the decadence, and most yield a generous number of servings. Whether you're meal prepping for the week ahead or crafting a showstopping centerpiece for a special occasion, these recipes will help you turn your egg surplus into something truly satisfying.