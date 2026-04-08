30 Recipes To Use Up A Bunch Of Eggs Before They Go Bad
Scrambling or poaching aren't the only ways to use up a carton of eggs when the use-by date is looming. Before you reach for a pan in a panic, remember that eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen, and there are countless ways to cook with them. Transform them into hearty breakfast bakes, comforting dinners, and indulgent desserts; a huge array of recipes calls for more than just one or two eggs.
To help you make a dent in your stash while creating something delicious, we've rounded up a diverse selection of sweet and savory recipes, each requiring at least six eggs. Some of these dishes take a wonderfully simple approach, while others lean into the decadence, and most yield a generous number of servings. Whether you're meal prepping for the week ahead or crafting a showstopping centerpiece for a special occasion, these recipes will help you turn your egg surplus into something truly satisfying.
1. Easy Deviled Eggs
This retro appetizer is a simple yet totally delicious way to transform a batch of eggs into something party-worthy. Deviled eggs can be prepped in 25 minutes, and they're packed with tangy, creamy flavor. First, boil, peel, and slice the eggs in half. Then scoop the yolks out and mix with mayonnaise, crème fraîche, and Dijon mustard, before piping the rich filling back into the hollowed whites. These elegant bites are garnished with fresh dill and are sure to impress your guests.
Recipe: Easy Deviled Eggs
2. Easy Spinach Frittata
This wholesome spinach frittata requires no less than 10 eggs and makes for a simple, nutritious, and flavor-packed meal — perfect for enjoying at any time of the day. We boost the richness of the egg base with cream and grated Parmesan, adding sauteed shallots and garlic for a hit of aromatic sweetness, and spinach for a vibrant pop of green. Enjoy the frittata sprinkled with creamy goat cheese and baked until golden on top, or paired with your favorite sides, such as potato salad, fries, or a crisp salad.
Recipe: Easy Spinach Frittata
3. Asparagus And Tarragon Frittata
This asparagus and tarragon frittata brings all of the fresh, springtime vibes and offers the perfect blend of lightness and heartiness. The chopped herbs introduce a fragrant, anise-like flavor to the cheesy egg base, and tender baby potatoes add sustenance to every bite. But, the crowning glory is the topping — an entire ball of silky burrata cheese, which envelops each slice in creamy richness. A scattering of fresh arugula brings a welcome dose of freshness and color, and the finished dish serves as a stunning addition to any springtime brunch spread.
Recipe: Asparagus And Tarragon Frittata
4. Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
Spaghetti carbonara is loved for its simple blend of rich, savory flavors, and this Italian classic is the perfect candidate for transforming into a protein-packed brunch dish. Here, carbonara meets frittata: The Pecorino-infused egg mixture is poured over al dente spaghetti and crispy pancetta before baking. Serve it up with some sauteed mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, or a fresh side salad, and you've got a hearty, complete meal that certainly delivers on the comfort factor.
Recipe: Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
5. Spring Garlic And Mushroom Frittata
Aromatic spring garlic stalks and earthy maitake mushrooms add plenty of depth to this vegetarian-friendly frittata. This recipe is made with eight eggs, which are also enhanced with zesty lemon, herbs, and a dash of red pepper flakes. It's bursting with fresh, fragrant flavors. A sprinkling of crumbled goat cheese brings its tangy richness, and once baked, the fluffy frittata becomes gloriously golden around the edges.
6. Sweet Potato And Crispy Kale Frittata
If you're craving something truly wholesome, but still warm and satisfying, this sweet potato and crispy kale frittata ticks every box. The cubed potatoes are first roasted with savory seasonings until perfectly tender, then added to the egg mixture along with jammy caramelized onions for an extra hit of natural sweetness. The frittata is topped with the kale and an extra sprinkling of cheddar and comes out gorgeously golden. It looks undeniably elegant, garnished with a handful of toasted pine nuts.
7. Caprese Frittata With Arugula
Tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella are the stars of the classic Caprese salad, and this trio also shines in fluffy, creamy frittata. This is a fantastic way to enjoy those irresistible Italian flavors in a heartier format, all while making excellent use of your leftover eggs. Roasting the cherry tomatoes with garlic and herbs gets them extra sweet and jammy before they're combined with the eggs, while mozzarella slices create the most incredible melty, creamy topping.
Recipe: Caprese Frittata With Arugula
8. Colorful Carrot And Goat Cheese Frittata
Caramelized carrots and tangy goat cheese make for an exceptional pairing in this rustic frittata. To boost the natural sweetness of the carrots, we toss them with maple syrup, balancing this with a squeeze of lemon juice and pinch of salt. The roasted veggies are then topped with the beaten eggs and generous dollops of the cheese. Everything becomes beautifully puffed up and golden brown in the oven. This one would taste great with a hunk of warm, crusty bread or a side of steamed greens.
9. Spring Quiche
This quiche makes the best of bright spring veggies, packed with green goodness. It features garlicky sauteed leeks and spinach, nutty Parmesan, and tangy goat cheese, which complement the mild, creamy eggs and flaky crust brilliantly. And, for a peppery finish, we top the baked quiche with a lemony arugula salad, boosting the freshness and nutrient content even further. A slice could certainly serve as a standalone light lunch, but the quiche will also fit right in alongside other seasonal favorites like roasted greens, vibrant soups, or herby potatoes.
Recipe: Spring Quiche
10. Butternut Squash And Bacon Quiche
For an egg-based dish that exudes sophistication, give this butternut squash and bacon quiche a try. It boasts a generous golden crust and a rich, savory filling enhanced with three types of cheese. The combination of the sweet, roasted squash and salty, smoky bacon is nothing short of mouth-watering, and the toppings only heighten the decadence. Rounds of yellow onion become tender and caramelized, while sage leaves crisp up and infuse the quiche with their delightful earthy aroma.
11. No-Mess Quiche Lorraine
Quiche Lorraine has long held pride of place on the brunch table, and this flavor-packed version relies on a generous egg base to create that signature custardy texture. It's made with all the usual suspects — salty bacon, aromatic onion, and nutty Gruyere cheese — and you'll make the crust for scratch to ensure a buttery, flaky finish. Chopped chives and fresh lemon juice brighten things up, and a pinch of cayenne pepper adds warmth, yielding an undeniably cozy bake that's sure to hit the spot.
Recipe: No-Mess Quiche Lorraine
12. Crustless Spinach Quiche
A crust isn't always essential when crafting a homemade quiche, and this recipe delivers delicious custardy richness without the fuss of making pastry. You'll put six eggs to good use here, combining them with a nutritious medley of sauteed sweet onion, shallot, and spinach. The result is a lighter take on quiche that's wonderfully versatile, too. It'll pair well with an array of carb-based sides like toast, fried potatoes, or pastries, as well as fresh fruit salads or roasted veggies.
Recipe: Crustless Spinach Quiche
13. Chorizo, Kale, And Pepper Quiche
This rather impressive-looking deep dish quiche tastes just as amazing as it looks. There's a beautifully balanced selection of fillings, which blend seamlessly into the luscious base of eggs, milk, and cream. Chorizo serves as a powerful flavor booster, imparting heaps of spicy, savory depth, while the kale, onion, and bell pepper bring their mellow aromatic sweetness. This rustic bake emerges from the oven golden and gooey, adorned with lashings of cheese. It's a well-rounded pick that'll go down a treat at any time of the day.
Recipe: Chorizo, Kale, And Pepper Quiche
14. Spicy Egg Curry
Eggs aren't only for brunching; they shine on the dinner table too, especially when added to a fiery curry. It's a simple case of hard-boiling your leftover eggs and stirring them through the rich, spicy sauce right before serving, to instantly upgrade the texture and protein content. This Indian-style curry is made with fresh chilis, garlic, ginger, and a medley of warming spices. The mild, savory flavor of the eggs works fantastically with the tang of the tomatoes, and a final flourish of cilantro ties those bold flavors together.
Recipe: Spicy Egg Curry
15. Cuban Flan
Creamy, custardy, and irresistibly sweet, a homemade Cuban flan is made with simple pantry staples, and it's the top pick for anyone contending with a surplus of eggs. It's a dessert that feels special and offers a crowd-pleasing flavor that'll delight kids and adults alike. Baking the eggs with evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk yields a moreish soft-set finish, and the layer of sticky caramel on top makes every bite even more heavenly. Try pairing each slice with fresh berries, whipped cream, or a scattering of toasted nuts.
Recipe: Cuban Flan
16. Brunch-Perfect Sausage Strata
It doesn't get much heartier than this cheesy sausage strata. This recipe is an ideal option if you're feeding a crowd, or simply meal prepping for the days ahead, and it's loaded with satisfying flavors and textures. What's more, the strata get assembled ahead of time, so the crusty cubes of Italian bread can soak up the delicious savory richness from the egg mixture. On the day of serving, simply take it out of the fridge and let the oven work its magic.
Recipe: Brunch-Perfect Sausage Strata
17. Deviled Egg Salad
Can't decide between deviled eggs or egg salad? Enjoy the best of both with this creamy egg salad. Here, we transform the beloved party appetizer into a luscious sandwich filling that packs all of the tangy flavor of the original, without the hassle of piping or fussy garnishes. Mayo creates that silky consistency, while Dijon mustard, pickle relish, and balsamic vinegar add a touch of sharpness that cuts through the otherwise rich base. The salad is ideal for spooning into crunchy lettuce wraps, serving on toast, or scooping up with crackers or crudites.
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad
18. Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole
Transform a classic brunch favorite into a shareable, make-ahead wonder with this eggs Benedict casserole. Cubed English muffins soak up a custardy mix of eight eggs, milk, and cream, while thick-cut Canadian bacon and scallions add a savory flavor. Soaking everything overnight before oven-baking leaves the muffins perfectly pillowy underneath and crispy on the top — the perfect texture for soaking up lashings of the accompanying homemade Hollandaise sauce.
19. Light And Fluffy Angel Food Cake
This angel food cake turns a whopping 14 egg whites into a cloud-like treat with airy indulgence in every bite. Its delicate vanilla-infused sponge is pleasantly sweet, with everything baked until pale golden in a tube pan for an impressive presentation. This cake is pretty spectacular served as is, but tastes especially great with a dollop of equally fluffy whipped cream and some fruity jam. You could even use those leftover yolks to make a batch of sunny lemon curd, which would pair beautifully with the melt-in-the-mouth sponge.
Recipe: Light And Fluffy Angel Food Cake
20. Portuguese Egg Tart
Portuguese egg tarts (aka pastéis de nata) pair crisp, golden puff pastry with a smooth, cinnamon-infused egg custard. The result is a simple yet totally irresistible treat that's become one of Portugal's most iconic desserts. Using six egg yolks, the custard is rich without being overly heavy, and the tender layers of buttery pastry contrast the silky filling exceptionally well. Despite their bakery-worthy appearance, these comforting tarts can be prepped in around an hour, making it easy to bring those beloved Portuguese flavors into your own kitchen.
Recipe: Portuguese Egg Tart
21. Roasted Strawberry And Black Pepper Gelato
For something a little unexpected, this roasted strawberry and black pepper gelato is a brilliant way to put extra yolks to use. Roasting the strawberries intensifies their natural sweetness, giving the dessert a deeper, jammy flavor that works surprisingly well alongside the subtle warmth of the freshly cracked black pepper. The gelato is churned in an ice cream maker until smooth and boasts a luxuriously creamy consistency. It's refined yet refreshing, and fantastic for rounding off a light summer meal.
22. 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Grab six eggs and three other ingredients (peanut butter, sugar, and milk) to create this gloriously nutty ice cream. This recipe requires the yolks only, so save those whites for making fluffy meringues, macarons, or perhaps a simple egg white omelet. The ice cream mixture is strained, chilled, and churned, creating a rich and silky frozen treat with a delightfully nostalgic flavor. Try drizzling scoops with chocolate sauce, scattering them with chopped nuts, or sandwiching them between cookies to really amp up the indulgence.
23. Orange Chiffon Cake
This elegant chiffon cake is light, airy, and bursting with bright, citrusy flavor, making it the ultimate summertime centerpiece. The batter incorporates both egg yolks and whipped egg whites, creating a soft, cloud-like crumb with plenty of lift. Fresh orange juice and zest bring a vibrant, sweet-tart note, which is complemented by a splash of aromatic vanilla. And, you'd never know that the cake was completely gluten-free. We love topping ours with fluffy whipped cream and juicy orange slices, but it would be equally great finished with a dusting of powdered sugar and some fresh berries.
Recipe: Orange Chiffon Cake
24. Classic Opera Cake
The opera cake is a fluffy, chocolatey showstopper that'll transform your leftover eggs into something truly special — the star of many a French bakery window. The delicate layers of almond sponge are soaked in a bold espresso syrup, then stacked up with silky coffee buttercream and chocolate ganache. Cut into elegant rectangles, this cake offers an exquisite balance of sweet, nutty flavors and a mouth-watering, tender texture. And, it makes for a sophisticated alternative to your average round, two-layer cake.
Recipe: Classic Opera Cake
25. Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Egg Salad
Looking to give a classic egg salad a nourishing upgrade? This version blends chopped boiled eggs with creamy cottage cheese for a lighter, protein-rich twist that still delivers heaps of flavor. Tangy mustard and pickle relish add brightness, while diced ham brings extra savory depth, and crisp celery and green bell pepper provide a crunchy contrast. Spoon this tempting blend into sandwiches, pile it onto toast, or combine it with pasta or potatoes for a more substantial meal.
26. Easy Lemon Bars
Zesty lemon bars are always a crowd-pleaser, loved for their bright citrus flavor and soft, buttery base. Here, eggs help to create that signature soft-set lemon layer, which gets a generous dose of zing from both the juice and zest. This custardy topping perfectly contrasts the sweet shortbread beneath, and a final dusting of powdered sugar makes each sunny square look even more appetizing. Enjoy them as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or after-dinner treat, perhaps with a hot cup of tea or a refreshing glass of lemonade.
Recipe: Easy Lemon Bars
27. Sock-It-To-Me Cake
This iconic Southern cake is all about comforting flavors and rich, tender textures. The buttery sponge is enriched with six eggs and sour cream, giving it an ultra-moist crumb, while a ribbon of cinnamon-spiced pecans runs through the center for a sweet, nutty surprise. Once baked, the Sock-It-To-Me cake is topped with a simple glaze that effortlessly seeps into the soft sponge beneath, adding an extra layer of sweetness and moisture. This cake is a fitting addition to any celebratory spread and guaranteed to be a standout.
Recipe: Sock-It-To-Me Cake
28. Simple Shakshuka
In this vibrant shakshuka, a spicy, tangy tomato sauce showcases runny yolks and tender whites in all their glory. It's not only packed with flavor, but loaded with goodness too. Onions, bell peppers, garlic, and bold spices all contribute to that fragrant base. We scatter over crumbled feta and fresh cilantro before serving to balance the richness of the eggs and sauce with some tangy, herbal brightness. Pair the dish with warm, crusty bread for a nourishing breakfast, lunch, or even a light dinner.
Recipe: Simple Shakshuka
29. Sheet Pan Fried Eggs
Eggs work great in cakes and bakes, but sometimes, simplicity is the best approach. Prepping a big batch of fried eggs is a fuss-free way to enjoy your leftovers, and if you're cooking more than a few at once, there's no need to spend ages standing at the stovetop. This easy sheet pan method takes 15 minutes to prepare 12 perfectly cooked, sunny-side up eggs, ready to feed a crowd. Enjoy them with buttery toast, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, or sliced avocado for a satisfying start to the day.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Fried Eggs
30. Quick Baked Eggs In A Basket
Baked eggs in a basket are a fun twist on the classic toast and eggs combo, and you can prep a batch of these beauties in 20 minutes. Each crispy, golden bread "cup" cradles a perfectly cooked egg, topped with gooey mozzarella and fresh green onion. With this approach, you can enjoy your morning eggs in a far more convenient, portable format. And, there's always the option to pile some fresh extras on top, like diced tomatoes, mashed avocado, or delicate folds of smoked salmon.
Recipe: Quick Baked Eggs In A Basket
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