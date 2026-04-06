10 Aldi Items Customers Rebuy On Every Shopping Trip
It's no secret that Aldi is a budget-friendly grocery store with myriad ingredients and plenty of hidden gems, making it a great choice for your weekly grocery haul. From fresh produce to shelf-stable goods, most customers can find just about everything they need at the supermarket chain. Some of these products are so delicious and versatile that they end up in customers' carts on every shopping trip. We turned to online forums like Reddit and Facebook to discover which items are most commonly cited as repeat purchases.
It turns out that customers have a bottomless love for Aldi's private-label brands, including Specially Selected, Friendly Farms, and Simply Nature. Though dairy products and bread naturally demand regular turnover, we also featured a few products that are not necessarily considered staple items, but are still beloved. Each product is backed up by multiple customer reviews, with little criticism to deter customers from buying it. Finally, each Aldi location maintains a different inventory, so check online or call ahead before grabbing your keys and wallet.
Earth Grown organic tofu
Tofu is not just for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their protein requirements. Indeed, it's been an integral part of East Asian cuisine for roughly 2,000 years, and it's often considered a crucial component of dishes like miso soup and mapo tofu. Tofu comes in many forms, including silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm. However, based on customer feedback and online inventory, Aldi seems to only offer the extra-firm variety in the United States.
Customers have repeatedly cited Earth Grown organic tofu as one of their regular purchases at the grocery store. Frequently, they marvel that, while this tofu doesn't quite live up to the firmness of Trader Joe's competing product or what you'd get at an East Asian grocery store, it is certainly one of the better tofus on the market. Despite being organic, customers also appreciate that this tofu is relatively budget-friendly, and it's a recurring purchase for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.
Tofu is like a blank slate in that it can absorb and complement all kinds of flavors. One Redditor explained that Aldi's version is excellent when frozen, thawed, crumbled, marinated, coated in cornstarch, and air-fried. Folks have also recommended using this tofu to make burritos and scrambles, and even to replace ricotta in lasagnas. The one (plant-based) beef that customers have with this tofu is that it's not quite as firm as they often expect, and so they usually recommend treating it with a tofu press (a totally worthwhile purchase if you're making meat substitutes).
Specially Selected sourdough
Though sourdough is also sold in square loaves at Aldi, it's the round loaves that customers specifically recommend. This isn't just a visual preference or reminiscent of how sandwiches somehow taste better when sliced into triangles. The Specially Selected sliced sourdough round is said to be more similar to the flavor and texture of traditional sourdough than the square loaves. We agree that this bread rivals what you'd find at a fancy bakery, thanks to its tantalizing tanginess and soft texture.
The original sourdough does well when toasted, say Redditors, and we also think it would make a worthy contender for grilled cheese sandwiches. It is made with enriched flour, water, wheat gluten, salt, yeast, and calcium propionate, an organic salt frequently used as a preservative. Each loaf weighs 1.5 pounds and can be purchased for well under $5 (exact prices may vary by store). At that price, how could you not justify this bread as a regular purchase? If you take a bit longer to polish off a loaf of bread, however, you'll be pleased to hear that one Redditor found this sourdough can last a month before developing mold.
If your intended uses span beyond French toast and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, customers frequently recommend the Specially Selected Everything sourdough loaves as well. Poppy seeds, flax seeds, garlic, and onions might not scream versatility, but these seasonings can complement dishes like avocado toast and egg-based breakfast sandwiches. One Redditor confirmed that the seasonings are generously distributed on most loaves and that this bread lasts admirably in the freezer.
Simply Nature organic milk
Unsurprisingly, milk came up time and again as a weekly buy among Aldi customers, with one Redditor sharing that they, with the help of two little boys, go through a half gallon of the organic milk every few days. Reviewers clearly preferred the Simply Nature organic milk at Aldi over anything else when it comes to shelf life. Although folks have stated that Aldi's milk tends to spoil before its expiration date even arrives, the organic milk doesn't seem to suffer from the same issue. Plus, one customer even reported that the organic milk has a one-month expiration date, while the normal Friendly Farms label needs to be consumed within two weeks or less.
Several varieties of organic milk are available at Aldi, including a whole milk for kids, a vitamin D-enriched whole milk, a DHA and omega-3-enriched whole milk, and a 2% reduced-fat milk. All are sold under the Simply Nature brand. These milks are more expensive than their Friendly Farms counterparts, usually ringing up at roughly $5 more per gallon. Nevertheless, the higher investment may be worth it in the long run when you find yourself pouring less milk down the drain. Besides, we recommended the organic vitamin D-enriched whole milk as one of 11 Aldi dairy products to buy in a recent taste test. It has a buttery mouthfeel and a pleasing flavor that make it great for drinking alone, incorporating into hot chocolate, or adding to cereal.
Non-dairy milk
Over the past decade and more, there has been an explosion of non-dairy milk brands taking over grocery store shelves. For those who are lactose-intolerant or vegan, a high-quality milk substitute can be a godsend. At last — no more black coffee or thin, watery protein shakes! But the keyword, of course, is "high-quality." A poorly made almond milk can ruin your cup of Joe before it even reaches your lips with its foul aroma and potential to break apart due to acidic interference.
Customers at Aldi can breathe a sigh of relief because there are a few superb non-dairy milks that folks say are worth buying on every trip. One Redditor reported that Aldi's oat milk, sold under the Friendly Farms label, is better than any other oat milk they have ever consumed. Some customers even prefer it to Oatly, widely considered to be the crème de la crème of oat milks. Another Redditor confirmed that this oat milk is suitable for coffee.
Meanwhile, almond milk was mentioned over and over again as a staple ingredient, too, and it's sold under several private-label brands. Simply Nature offers an organic unsweetened almond milk, while Friendly Farms sells both unsweetened almond milk and an original almond milk with 7 grams of sugar per serving. Each of these non-dairy milks has received a stamp of approval from multiple customers online.
Hummus
If you've got it in your mind to eat more raw vegetables, then you're going to need some enticing condiments on hand to make those crunchy crudités more palatable. After all, what's a stalk of celery without peanut butter? Oh, right: It's a stalk of celery dipped in hummus! Chickpeas blended with tahini and spices can do wonders for raw vegetables, and you'll be surprised at how quickly you go through a carton of the creamy condiment, especially if other family members or housemates are digging in. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that Aldi shoppers say hummus is a weekly purchase.
Hummus falls under the domain of two brands at Aldi: Park Street Deli and Simply Nature. There's no clear consensus as to which is better, and indeed, the flavors carried by each brand aren't identical. For instance, you can buy packages of Park Street Deli hummus in flavors like olive tapenade, sweet chili, and lemon pepper, none of which are offered by Simply Nature. Park Street Deli also offers mini cups of hummus in the classic and roasted red pepper flavors — perfect for lunchbox meals.
Meanwhile, Simply Nature sells its version in slightly smaller, 8-ounce packages in classic, red pepper, and garlic flavors. Simply Nature's products are organic, meaning that they are slightly (though not exorbitantly) more expensive. Red pepper hummus is an overwhelming favorite among Aldi customers, so try it from both brands and see which you prefer.
Greek yogurt
While novelties like protein pancakes and protein chips are increasingly available, some products are more humble — and often more effective — in providing the vital macronutrient. One such product is Greek yogurt, which is denser and tangier than standard yogurt. These attributes are ideal for parfaits, dressings, and many baked goods, but again, if it's primarily protein that you're worried about, take heart: One serving of the Friendly Farms non-fat plain Greek yogurt at Aldi packs an impressive 17 grams of protein per serving. Plus, we found the vanilla version of this product to be superior to the majority of its competitors in a taste test of Greek yogurt brands.
Thanks to its status as a nutritional superstar and its mouthwatering flavors and textures, customers regularly buy Greek yogurt at Aldi. Go-to products include non-fat, low-sugar, and whole milk varieties. For instance, the Friendly Farms plain whole milk Greek yogurt has been called out for its wonderful texture, which is conducive to pairing with fruit. On the sweeter end of the spectrum, customers recommend the Specially Selected honey vanilla indulgent Greek yogurt. And for those wanting an organic option, the Simply Nature vanilla bean whole milk Greek yogurt comes highly recommended.
In addition to large tubs of Greek yogurt, the store also sells convenient single-serving containers. Some have fruit blended into them, while others feature fruit on the bottom. Customers report that these sweet yogurts are splendid, and you can find them in flavors like black cherry and blueberry.
Baker's Treat cinnamon streusel coffee cakes
Raise your hand if you grew up with sweet treats from Little Debbie, Hostess, or Tastykake in your lunchbox. Well, get ready for a new muse: The Baker's Treat cinnamon streusel coffee cakes. They are commonly cited among Aldi customers as a repeat purchase, with one Redditor and one Facebook user claiming they are better than any other coffee cake they have ever consumed. Frequently, folks say these cakes are better than Drake's version, and several customers have said that it's difficult to eat just one.
Coffee cake's name is somewhat of a misnomer, as it usually doesn't contain any coffee beans whatsoever. Rather, coffee cake is meant to be enjoyed alongside a cup of Joe. As is common, the Baker's Treat version contains plenty of cinnamon, and with 19 grams of sugar per cake, it is also quite sweet. These attributes help balance out coffee's bitterness. At the same time, customers say that coffee can help wash down the cakes' sandy texture.
Coffee isn't always necessary, however. One Redditor recommended heating these cakes up in butter for an extra-indulgent treat, and another said that milk is a perfect accompaniment. Since these soft, moist cakes are individually wrapped, they can easily be dropped into lunchboxes, too. If you have a microwave at work, follow the advice of one Facebook user and pop a cake in for 15 seconds to bring out its best flavors.
Specially Selected maple syrup
Although maple sap flows plentifully in the spring, maple syrup is available year-round. That's a relief to Aldi shoppers who have bottles of Specially Selected maple syrup on their grocery lists often. Indeed, several customers have relayed that these bottles of amber liquid require a regular restock.
Folks use this natural sweetener not only to dress up pancakes and waffles, but also to sweeten coffee, tea, pies, and other items that typically call for sugar. Customers appreciate that this maple syrup is economical while still being leagues above artificially flavored table syrups. A few Facebook users have said this is the only maple syrup that has earned a place in their kitchens, while another mentioned that they buy three bottles of this maple syrup at a time.
If you have previous experience with Costco's maple syrup, customers say that you can expect Aldi's version to be thinner. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but more a matter of personal preference. You can always simmer it on the stovetop for a thicker syrup.
Choceur milk chocolate peanut butter cups
If you're a sucker for Reese's, don't hesitate to add a bag of Choceur peanut butter cups to your cart. Like other customers, you might find that they become a weekly purchase. Many would agree that Choceur outshines even the fanciest American brands because its chocolate is imported from Europe and boasts an extraordinarily creamy texture.
One Redditor, who appreciated the thick, snappy texture of these peanut butter cups, said that after stashing a bag in their car, they kept coming up with excuses to grab another piece. In reply, another customer recommended freezing these cups — not necessarily to put them out of reach, but to enhance their texture. Another Redditor joked that you should hide these peanut butter cups from the rest of your family by stashing them in an empty frozen peas bag.
Beyond the superior quality of the chocolate, the uniform smoothness of the peanut butter layer sets these cups apart from Reese's. One customer agreed that while Reese's peanut butter cups have a sandy, gritty texture, the Choceur cups are much better. Other customers appreciated that the peanut butter in Choceur cups is less sweet.
Finally, folks often report that they like not having to unwrap these peanut butter cups. That makes them faster to inhale, but also more convenient for incorporating into recipes. For instance, one customer suggested adding them to brownies — just one of many creative ways to use peanut butter cups.
Countryside Creamery Irish butter
Another dairy product that Aldi customers regularly purchase is Irish butter. It's sold under the Countryside Creamery label as a block, as well as in a spreadable version blended with canola oil. Though brand allegiance regularly comes into play, this Irish butter is often said to be a strong contender against Kerrygold. While most customers agree that it's not quite as rich or sweet as its gold-foiled counterpart, Countryside Creamery's Irish butter wins bonus points for being comparatively economical.
There are several reasons why Irish butter tastes better than American butter, from the health and variety of grass the cows eat to the higher fat content Irish butter must meet in order to go to market. As a result, you'll immediately taste the difference in a batch of Irish shortbread cookies made with a stick of this luxurious butter compared to a batch made with plain sweet cream butter.
Irish butter is also a superb choice for simple, everyday uses like buttering toast, making biscuits, and sauteing vegetables. Customers love using Countryside Creamery's Irish butter for cookies, roasted chicken, muffins, and more. One Facebook user shared that, thanks to its richness, a little bit of this butter goes a long way.