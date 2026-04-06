10 Aldi Items Customers Rebuy On Every Shopping Trip

Tofu is not just for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their protein requirements. Indeed, it's been an integral part of East Asian cuisine for roughly 2,000 years, and it's often considered a crucial component of dishes like miso soup and mapo tofu. Tofu comes in many forms, including silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm. However, based on customer feedback and online inventory, Aldi seems to only offer the extra-firm variety in the United States.

Customers have repeatedly cited Earth Grown organic tofu as one of their regular purchases at the grocery store. Frequently, they marvel that, while this tofu doesn't quite live up to the firmness of Trader Joe's competing product or what you'd get at an East Asian grocery store, it is certainly one of the better tofus on the market. Despite being organic, customers also appreciate that this tofu is relatively budget-friendly, and it's a recurring purchase for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Tofu is like a blank slate in that it can absorb and complement all kinds of flavors. One Redditor explained that Aldi's version is excellent when frozen, thawed, crumbled, marinated, coated in cornstarch, and air-fried. Folks have also recommended using this tofu to make burritos and scrambles, and even to replace ricotta in lasagnas. The one (plant-based) beef that customers have with this tofu is that it's not quite as firm as they often expect, and so they usually recommend treating it with a tofu press (a totally worthwhile purchase if you're making meat substitutes).