11 Aldi Dairy Products To Buy And 5 To Avoid
You can do your entire grocery haul for your family at Aldi, including veggies, fruits, grains, meats, and you guessed it, dairy. If you've never looked at the dairy section of the grocery chain (which spans multiple fridges across the store, at least at mine), it has all the essentials like milk, yogurt, and cheese. But it also branches out with things like sour cream, cream cheese-based dips, and other milk products, allowing customers to find just about anything they may need for their household. I wanted to test out a diverse range of products to see how everything fares.
I opted for similar items that I frequently see elsewhere, allowing for a better comparison on the flavor, texture, and overall quality (which is what I judged these on). Some of these are great products worth buying, while others I'd skip and buy at other stores or from other brands. I tested 16 items to give you a definitive "buy" or "skip" verdict. Everything was from the refrigerated section except for one item.
Buy: Simple Nature Organic Vitamin D Whole Milk
Aldi's Simply Nature organic vitamin D whole milk is a fantastic option to add to your fridge. The whole milk gives a rich and luscious texture, ideal when you want something more decadent than a lower-fat milk. You can feel the butteriness on your tongue. It has a great flavor and doesn't leave an unpleasant aftertaste.
You'll get 62 ounces of Grade A ultra-pasteurized USDA organic milk, which makes it easy to incorporate the product into your daily life. And, as the name suggests, it's fortified with vitamin D, which aids in bone health, for added nutrients. Pair with cereal, pour it in coffee, use it as a liquid for any baking, etc. I think this product is on par with just about any other type of organic whole milk you can get on the market. The flavor and texture are a win, so it's worth purchasing if you're at Aldi.
Buy: Friendly Farms 2% Lactose Free Milk
We spent many years drinking 2% lactose free milk in my household, and only recently started incorporating lactose-free whole milk (I didn't see that at Aldi when I went, nor can I find that option online). That said, I've tried a lot of lactose free 2% milks over the years because we always just went with whatever was cheapest. We didn't have a particular loyalty, and the Friendly Farms Aldi brand is right there with other store brands.
It tastes like milk (go figure), and because it's 2%, it's a tad lighter than whole milk texture-wise. That means it's creamy, but it doesn't leave a thicker, indulgent richness on the tongue. If you're a big fan of a certain brand, you might prefer to stick with it, but if you're like me, then this 64-ounce carton is worth purchasing if you're at Aldi, grabbing other groceries.
Skip: Delightfully Pure Hazelnut Coffee Creamer
I love hazelnut coffee and lattes, so I thought the Delightfully Pure hazelnut coffee creamer would be a wonderful way to streamline that flavor in my daily life without having to physically place hazelnut extract in my coffee. Unfortunately, there's no way I'm going to consume this large 32-ounce jug of creamer. Despite being made with wonderfully minimal ingredients (only nonfat milk, cream, sugar, natural flavor, and salt), the natural flavor leaves something to be desired. The hazelnut flavor is somewhat unpleasant and doesn't have an attractive aroma either.
It smells artificial and overpowering without offering the authentic nuttiness profile that I enjoy. I took a sip and immediately regretted getting this flavor. I'd get the sweet cream flavor instead; I had debated picking between that and the hazelnut, but I figured the hazelnut would be more interesting. I chose poorly. I'll simply have to stick with creating my own creamers and concoctions with hazelnut extract.
Buy: Simply Nature Organic Half and Half
Much like the milks, the Simply Nature half and half is a solid dairy product to add to your shopping list. It is delightfully creamy on the tongue and goes down smooth. It's slightly thicker than skim milk, so it doesn't taste, look, or feel watery in that sense (it is still a liquid, though). I have no complaints about the flavor or texture; it's basic, but it gets the job done, and it's a wonderfully versatile product to stock in your refrigerator.
It's actually the best dairy product to have on hand if you want to make ice cream, because it's a balance of nice and fatty without being too icy. I'd also like to use the dairy to make a much better creamer than the hazelnut one. Because of its adaptability for cooking and drinks, you can use the 32-fluid-ounce container in no time.
Buy: Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt
I don't typically get vanilla yogurt because I like to go for a plain base, but for the purpose of trying various Aldi dairy products, I figured it was worth a shot. I was pleased when I took my first bite of the Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt. It's ultra creamy because of the whole milk base, which leaves a luscious coating on your tongue, but it isn't too thick. Then, of course, it has a milky and vanilla profile with a light sweetness to make it enticing enough to enjoy multiple bites.
The vanilla isn't overwhelming, and neither is the sweetness, both of which I can appreciate. This gives you more control over how you use it and makes it more buildable. It is perfect to use as the base of a parfait or to mix in with fresh fruit for a colorful breakfast. It'd be excellent in a smoothie, too, instead of milk when you want some protein and a thicker texture.
Buy: Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
As I mentioned earlier, I started incorporating whole milk products rather than only non-fat or low-fat. That's because healthy fats can help you absorb vital nutrients, so it's beneficial to mix in some whole milk, along with those non-fat and low-fat varieties, since you don't want only high-fat options. Anyway, this Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt tastes very similar to other whole milk yogurts I've tried.
It has a thick texture and a rich, creamy flavor. It's a little runnier than some Greek yogurts I've had, which can come as a pro or con depending on your preference. I don't mind either way, so I think I'd purchase this when I want to mix things up. It has the slight Greek yogurt tang, but doesn't seem as potent as others — another pro/con based on preference. There's a non-fat version as well, so I'd likely alternate between the two.
Skip: Friendly Farms Kefir Strawberry Flavored Low Fat Milk
I've enjoyed quite a few kefirs over the years, including various brands and flavors, and this isn't quite like the ones I'm accustomed to. Typically, kefir is slightly runny, but in a way similar to drinkable yogurt, with some thickness. Instead, this Friendly Farms Kefir Strawberry Flavored Low Fat Milk is strangely runny and watery in appearance. It looks like you mixed the kefir with water, and it doesn't appear all that milky.
The strawberry flavor itself is pretty comforting and classic, and not too strong. While it's not made with actual pieces of strawberries, it's made with natural strawberry flavor and other natural flavors — something I can appreciate compared to the intense hazelnut flavoring in the creamer. I'm all for a probiotic cultured, low-fat kefir, but this leans further toward water than the milk noted in its name. I can easily finish the 32-ounce bottle in my family because the flavor is good, but I wouldn't purchase it again based on my preference for other thicker kefirs. There is also a plain and blueberry, if you seek other flavors.
Buy: Friendly Farms Mixed Berry Blended Non-Fat Greek Yogurt (4 count)
Now, if you're looking for some convenient non-fat Greek yogurt cups, the Friendly Farms version offers delicious results, with a creamy, milky, and fruity flavor. The packaging mentions that it's mixed berry blended and comes in at 100 calories per cup, which allows you to have easy portion control — there are also blueberry or strawberry if you prefer an individual flavor. I'd say the berries are a bit nondescript and don't authentically taste like anything specific, but at least they provide ample flavoring without needing to do any finessing yourself.
These cups are perfect for grab-and-go when you're rushing to work or to drop the kids off at school. Plus, you don't have to dirty a bowl or anything besides your spoon. The non-fat nature means it isn't as decadent as whole milk, but it's still quite tasty thanks to the berry flavor. If you like yogurt with chunks of fruit, you might want to try the cups with fruit on the bottom in flavors like cherry or raspberry.
Buy: Friendly Farms Low Fat Small Curd Cottage Cheese
I'm deeming the Friendly Farms Low Fat Small Curd Cottage Cheese worth purchasing because it tastes good. It's not revolutionary, and it's not trying to be anything fancy, but it's not unpleasant. It's probably not the world's best cottage cheese, but it's comparable to many other brands I've tried. The low-fat nature is nice because it still has a hint of richness without being overwhelming or as creamy as a higher-fat variety.
I like the consistency, too, as it's neither too thick nor too watery. As always, the plain flavor makes it easy to jazz up with fruit, granola, or whatever you like to eat cottage cheese with. But there are some unexpected ways to use the dairy product, too, if you're seeking new ways to incorporate it into your diet. Try using it in pancake batter or adding it to pizza crust.
Skip: Elevation Chocolate Flavored Ultra Filtered Milkshake (4 count)
I have tried a couple of protein chocolate shakes from different brands, and Aldi's Elevation Chocolate Flavored Ultra Filtered Milkshake is not on par with them, unfortunately. This has a runny texture and slightly watery taste, which seems to be a theme with the kefir, another skippable item on this list. This aspect makes it feel lower quality and less pleasant to sip on. The mouthfeel is loose and watery, rather than creamy and thick milkshake-like ones from other brands. It has a chocolatey taste to add some flavor, but it's not strong.
Overall, I was disappointed because I was looking for a good dupe. Instead of a chocolate milkshake, this is as if Yoo-hoo made a protein shake (because the brand is mainly water-based). They're not bad-tasting, so I can certainly finish the other three bottles with ease, but they're not as enjoyable as Core Power Protein Chocolate. Elevation also has a vanilla shake, but I doubt that's any better.
Buy: Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter
The Countryside Creamery Irish butter is clearly a dupe for Kerrygold. The ingredients are pasteurized cream and salt; it has a minimum butter fat content of 80% and a maximum salt content of 2%. I had some salted Kerrygold at home and did a side-by-side, and they're somewhat comparable. I preferred the Kerrygold, though, because the saltiness was more prominent and therefore added a deeper flavor to the butter. Kerrygold has the same ingredients (cream and salt) but doesn't mention percentages, and perhaps this makes all the difference.
But Countryside Creamery is good in a pinch. It comes in an 8-ounce block and is imported from Ireland, so you know you're getting an actual Irish-made product. It has a lovely golden yellow hue, while the butter itself is creamy and rich. Aldi can be hit or miss with its dupes, and while not quite as good as Kerrygold, this is one of the better ones. Apparently, Costco's version can also give Kerrygold a run for its money.
Buy: Specially Selected 1000 Day Aged Gouda Cheese
Let me start by saying this cheese is not for everyone, and even if you love funky cheeses, this Gouda is not for all occasions. As a cheese enthusiast myself, I might not necessarily want thick slices of the Specially Selected 1000 Day Aged Gouda Cheese in a basic sandwich or grated into mac and cheese. It's a special cheese that is probably best for placing on a snack board or eaten in small quantities, which is why it's only 5.3 ounces in the first place.
According to math, this cheese is aged for nearly 2.75 years, giving it a rich and dense texture (similar to Parmesan) that differentiates it from a normally creamy piece of Gouda. It also has those crystallized pieces that add further textural dimension to the cheese. The cheese is imported from the Netherlands and has a nutty flavor with a hint of caramel notes; it's worth buying and can easily make a fancy addition to your charcuterie board.
Skip: Emporium Selection Imported Brie Cheese Round
I've had Emporium Selection Imported Brie Cheese Round before, but for some reason, it didn't live up to my memories. It even made it onto our list of store-bought cheeses that taste luxurious. And looking at the packaging, it seems Aldi made some changes. Even after leaving it out for a bit, the cheese didn't get too soft or creamy. Per the old packaging, it was called a double crème Brie, but that's not noted now, only the soft ripened portion. The exterior rind is really thick and dry, making it difficult to chew on and unappetizing to eat.
Typically, a Brie rind is a pleasant part of the dining experience, but it felt like powder on my tongue. I wasn't impressed with the creaminess or flavor of the cheese itself. It also mentions that it's imported. You might assume that means it's from France, but it's actually imported from Canada. I'm not trying to say Canada makes bad cheese, but it's certainly not known for its marvelous Brie. Brie is actually a region in France, which is why the fromage is so heavily associated with the country. Anyway, get another Brie.
Buy: Emporium Selection Truffle Cheddar Cheese
If you are a fan of truffle cheese, then the Emporium Selection Truffle Cheddar Cheese is a good option that tastes luxurious. It contains black summer truffles, black truffle flavoring, and dehydrated black truffles. So, it's a mixture of truffle-adjacent ingredients, but at least there are some actual black summer truffles in the black truffle sauce. Don't ask me how there's a sauce in a firm cheese; the ingredients are broken down between cheddar cheese, black truffle sauce, and a truffle-infused olive oil.
This queso has the earthy, pungent aroma of truffle that also permeates the taste of the slightly nutty white cheddar. I like the cheese and cheddar pairing; these two work well together, creating a flavor-texture balance that doesn't seem out of sync. You get 5.3 ounces of cheese to shred over fries for an at-home truffle cheese fries or to slice and place on top of a mushroom burger. This is certainly worth purchasing if you enjoy truffle cheeses.
Buy: Happy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
It's hard to get mozzarella wrong, and in this case, Aldi gets it right. The Happy Farms queso tastes and melts how it's supposed to, which is a mild, milky cheese with an enticing, stringy cheese pull. The low moisture part comes into play because these are slightly dry to the touch, but other than that, they still melt appropriately.
According to the packaging, you get 4 cups of cheese, which makes this a stellar prepared item to keep in the fridge for quesadillas, a ham and cheese sandwich, to melt over a bowl of chili, or however you like to consume mozzarella. I gave it to my toddler plain from the fridge as a snack, so you can eat it that way, too. This cheese is a solid staple to keep in the fridge and is worth buying at Aldi if you're already there getting basics.
Skip: Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip
I was excited to try this Park Street Deli product as I've heard great things about it; people say it has a chokehold on them and that it's the best purchase they've made. It's a popular Aldi find that you can use in brownies or pair with pretzels or fruit. The flavor is fine, so no complaints there. It's sweet and creamy, and makes a perfectly indulgent treat.
I was disappointed, however, with the titular chocolate chips. Rather than offering a crunch, they fell apart (not melted) against the pressure of my tongue. That's not really something the average chocolate chip does, and believe me, I eat a lot of chocolate chips. It was soft and didn't bring any textural complexity to the soft dip.
Maybe this is my personal expectation, and this is normal. If that's the case, feel free to purchase it, but I was expecting a little more dimension, and the chocolate chip texture is off-putting. The snickerdoodle cannoli dip gets rave reviews, so I'd be interested to try that because you can't go wrong with cinnamon.
Methodology
Some of these were a close call, but my opinion was swayed based on other brands I've tried and whether they were better than that Aldi offering. With some items, I'll stick to other/name brands, but for other essentials like whole milk, I'm happy to switch over to Aldi. Occasional items, like the Irish butter, were good enough to purchase again since they didn't have any major flaws, even if they weren't as good as name brands.
Things were deemed a buy if they delivered as good a product as other brands, meaning the taste was rich and flavorful, and the texture was balanced. Skippable items were often runny, watery, or bland, and therefore not worth purchasing.