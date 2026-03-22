11 Aldi Dairy Products To Buy And 5 To Avoid

You can do your entire grocery haul for your family at Aldi, including veggies, fruits, grains, meats, and you guessed it, dairy. If you've never looked at the dairy section of the grocery chain (which spans multiple fridges across the store, at least at mine), it has all the essentials like milk, yogurt, and cheese. But it also branches out with things like sour cream, cream cheese-based dips, and other milk products, allowing customers to find just about anything they may need for their household. I wanted to test out a diverse range of products to see how everything fares.

I opted for similar items that I frequently see elsewhere, allowing for a better comparison on the flavor, texture, and overall quality (which is what I judged these on). Some of these are great products worth buying, while others I'd skip and buy at other stores or from other brands. I tested 16 items to give you a definitive "buy" or "skip" verdict. Everything was from the refrigerated section except for one item.