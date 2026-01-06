The Popular Aldi Find That Turns Brownies Into The Ultimate Sweet Treat

While browsing the aisles at Aldi, you'll be faced with plenty of options as you prepare to set out dips for party guests. Among the assortment of products is an ingredient that has ended up on our list of recommended new Aldi items for good reason. The Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip is decadent and delicious, and while the dip may be intended to be spooned on top of cookies or fruit, we have found a different way to savor the creamy, chocolate chip-speckled treat. Clocking in at $3.29 for a 10-ounce package, this cream cheese-based product is ready to be introduced to your next batch of fudgy brownies.

Swirling the dip on top of brownies headed straight for the oven will create a beautiful marble dessert that is equally pleasing to bite into. Depending on how much of the sweet stuff you want to incorporate into your recipe, you can add more or less, but we suggest starting with several heaping tablespoons to begin. Simply mix the dip directly into your brownie batter before you pour the mixture into a greased baking pan, or add spoonfuls to the top of the batter that has already been used to fill a baking pan. Note that you may need to bake these enhanced brownies for a bit longer after adding the tasty inclusion. Use the toothpick test to check for doneness.