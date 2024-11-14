How To Check That Your Mug Cake Is Ready To Eat

You probably bake cakes in some sort of pan, perhaps a bundt or springform, but a mug is an easy way to make a single-serving cake in less time. It sounds odd, but mug cakes have become quite popular in recent years, including our original lemon mug cake recipe. Unlike most cakes, mug cakes are made in the microwave so knowing when it's ready to eat can be a little tricky, especially if you don't want to poke too many holes in the top of the dessert.

Luckily for your next batch of mug cakes, Tasting Table recipe developer Jaime Shelbert has you covered with a few easy tricks from our lemon mug cake instructions. "I know the cake is done when the center is set, no longer wet, and springs back to the touch," Shelbert shares. This should only take 75 seconds according to our recipe, although other types of cakes might require a longer cooking time. All that means it'll take a little effort on your part to visually and physically inspect the cake — and not risk serving raw dough to your guests.