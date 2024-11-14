How To Check That Your Mug Cake Is Ready To Eat
You probably bake cakes in some sort of pan, perhaps a bundt or springform, but a mug is an easy way to make a single-serving cake in less time. It sounds odd, but mug cakes have become quite popular in recent years, including our original lemon mug cake recipe. Unlike most cakes, mug cakes are made in the microwave so knowing when it's ready to eat can be a little tricky, especially if you don't want to poke too many holes in the top of the dessert.
Luckily for your next batch of mug cakes, Tasting Table recipe developer Jaime Shelbert has you covered with a few easy tricks from our lemon mug cake instructions. "I know the cake is done when the center is set, no longer wet, and springs back to the touch," Shelbert shares. This should only take 75 seconds according to our recipe, although other types of cakes might require a longer cooking time. All that means it'll take a little effort on your part to visually and physically inspect the cake — and not risk serving raw dough to your guests.
More ways to tell when your mug cake is properly cooked
In addition to Shelbert's guidance, there are a couple of other ways to know when mug cakes are done. One easy way is to use the classic toothpick trick and insert it in the center of the mug. If the toothpick comes out mostly clean, then the cake should be ready. This is ideal if you want to ice the cake so the presentation isn't ruined. A cake tester will also accomplish this test and leave a much smaller hole if you don't plan to ice the cake.
If your cake was microwaved according to the recipe and all of these checks fail, put it back in the microwave starting with 10 extra seconds. Every microwave is different, and some mug cakes might be more dense depending on the batter. Also, remember to add any toppings like crushed nuts or cookies after the mug cake comes out of the microwave, or the ingredients might get steamed and lose texture. And if you prefer a more indulgent dessert, try these tricks with our Oreo mug cake recipe, which should be done in 90 seconds or less.