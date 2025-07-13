12 Store-Bought Cheeses That Taste Luxurious

There's a whole slew of cheese varieties on market shelves to appeal to a range of taste buds. Whether you like the nutty pungency of blue cheese or a milder, more common cheddar, there are more options than one can count. You may feel like expensive, splurge-worthy cheese is the only way to get a quality product, but that simply isn't true (lucky for your bank account).

We scoured reviews, previous Tasting Table articles, and consulted our own taste buds to determine the best store-bought cheeses that have a luxurious flavor. You don't have to book a ticket to France or Italy to get a decent piece of cheese. With our insights, you won't feel lost staring at the endless options in your local grocery store either. Most of these cheeses are generally available at market chains (although you may have to search to see what store carries them), while others are specific to brands like Aldi or Trader Joe's. No matter if you want an incredible fromage for your next grilled cheese or something to add to a charcuterie board, you'll find a range of store-bought picks to drool over.