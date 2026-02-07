After Spending $100 At Aldi, Here's How I (Barely) Fed A Family Of 4 For 7 Days

Considering the ever-fluctuating price of groceries, it doesn't hurt to carefully meal plan to save money. But is it possible to stick to a $100 per week budget for a family of four? I decided to tackle this question by completing my grocery haul at Aldi.

To prepare, I spent a lot of time meal planning, before combing through Aldi's website to compile my shopping list and get a price ballpark for everything. I made swaps to keep costs down — IE buying uncooked beans, or white bread instead of whole wheat — and was able to stay under budget. Still, these meals are pretty limited when based purely on the serving size on the nutrition label. So if you're a family with teens or young adults, you'll likely be a bit hungrier based on the recommended serving size alone. I'd recommend supplementing each meal based on what you already have on hand, whether that's some meat in the freezer or a half bag of cereal in the pantry.

Additionally, I bought meal ingredients with the expectation that basics (like cooking oil and seasonings) would already be stocked at home. I didn't have wiggle room in the budget for premade snacks, but some ingredients could be eaten as a snack between meals. In short, it's certainly feasible to feed a family of four for seven days with $100 at Aldi — but it'll be tight. Without further ado, here's what I came up with (and feel free to make changes based on your family's preferences).