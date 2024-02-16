How To Take The Egg-In-A-Hole Concept A Delicious Step Further
Whether you refer to it as an "Egg in a Hole," "Frog in a Hole," "Egg in a Basket," or some other nickname unique to your own family, chances are you're familiar with the classic comfort dish that's as fun to make as it is to eat. We are, of course, referring to the method of frying up an egg in the center of a piece of bread, resulting in the perfect egg-and-toast breakfast hybrid. But while the dish is certainly enjoyable enough on its own (who doesn't love tearing off the bread's edges to dip into the yolk?), you can take your egg-in-a-hole toast to the next level by using it to create the ultimate stacked sandwich. Think of it as a clever, and slightly less messy, twist on the egg-topped croque madame.
The only thing better than putting a fried egg onto your bread is cooking the egg into it. Not only does it ensure that you get a burst of moist, yolky flavor with every bite, but it also leaves extra room inside your sandwich so you can pile on even more fillings. Unsurprisingly, the queen of down-home cooking, Ree Drummond, has perfected the art of making egg-in-a-hole sandwiches. Her version, shared on the Food Network website, makes use of thick Texas toast and comes decadently filled with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato, as well as a slathering of spicy jalapeño mayonnaise. Yum.
Get creative with your egg-in-a-hole sandwiches
The Pioneer Woman's recipe is, undeniably, a great place to start, but the limits of how you can customize your egg-in-a-hole sandwich go as far as your imagination (and taste buds) will allow. For one thing, you can transform practically any of your favorite breakfast sandwiches into an egg-in-a-hole delight, from your basic bacon, egg, and cheese to an Italian-inspired twist topped with pesto and prosciutto.
And though the presence of an egg in your sandwich naturally suggests it would be a morning meal, your egg-in-a-hole sandwich can be enjoyed well beyond breakfast. Why not upgrade your BLT with a baked-in egg at lunchtime, or add an eggy halo to your pork-stuffed Cubano for dinner? As we mentioned earlier, this method is also a genius way to tweak a classic croque madame; rather than placing your fried egg on top of your cheesy bread, simply fry it inside it.
Whichever type of sandwich you decide on, however, there is one thing to remember: Whether you're cooking an egg into one or both pieces of bread, be sure to stack your sandwich with the yolk facing inward, that way you don't have a mess on your hands while you're chomping into your creation. This also ensures that the moist, juicy yolk is able to mix with your fillings. After one bite, you'll wonder why you didn't think of making an egg-in-a-hole sandwich sooner.