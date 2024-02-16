How To Take The Egg-In-A-Hole Concept A Delicious Step Further

Whether you refer to it as an "Egg in a Hole," "Frog in a Hole," "Egg in a Basket," or some other nickname unique to your own family, chances are you're familiar with the classic comfort dish that's as fun to make as it is to eat. We are, of course, referring to the method of frying up an egg in the center of a piece of bread, resulting in the perfect egg-and-toast breakfast hybrid. But while the dish is certainly enjoyable enough on its own (who doesn't love tearing off the bread's edges to dip into the yolk?), you can take your egg-in-a-hole toast to the next level by using it to create the ultimate stacked sandwich. Think of it as a clever, and slightly less messy, twist on the egg-topped croque madame.

The only thing better than putting a fried egg onto your bread is cooking the egg into it. Not only does it ensure that you get a burst of moist, yolky flavor with every bite, but it also leaves extra room inside your sandwich so you can pile on even more fillings. Unsurprisingly, the queen of down-home cooking, Ree Drummond, has perfected the art of making egg-in-a-hole sandwiches. Her version, shared on the Food Network website, makes use of thick Texas toast and comes decadently filled with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato, as well as a slathering of spicy jalapeño mayonnaise. Yum.