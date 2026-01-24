I Think This Aldi Chocolate Outshines Even The Fanciest Bars. Here's Why

Full disclosure: I'm a huge Aldi fan, mostly because I hate boring shopping trips. Going to Aldi is completely different in that there's a ton of must-buy Aldi-brand staples that should definitely be on your radar, and wading into the Aldi Finds aisles invariably gives me a moment where I can briefly pretend to discover never-before-seen items. You know, just as a little treat to myself. Must-buys are always a win, though, and that brings me to Aldi's Choceur chocolate bars. When I say these things are amazing, I'm serious.

Aldi imports its Choceur chocolate from Europe, and that might not seem like a big deal. Trust me, friends, it is. Choceur chocolate is extra-rich, shockingly creamy, and so luxurious you might be inspired to stick out your pinky and maybe sip some ruby port from a fancy little crystal glass as you enjoy it.

Everything made with Choceur chocolates is a win, and there are plenty of options. Pro tip: Don't skip the white chocolate. I loathe American white chocolate for having a flavor and texture I might describe as crayon-adjacent. Choceur's is creamy, not too sweet, and has a flavor that will change your mind about white chocolate. Even the standard milk chocolate bar is deliciously unique; Aldi keeps pretty quiet about product details, but has revealed it contains hazelnut spread.