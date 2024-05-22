Are Tofu Presses Really Worth Buying?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Love it or hate it, tofu is here to stay. Also known as bean curd, tofu is far from a fad; it has legendary origins dating back millennia and continues to be an indispensable and versatile staple across much of Asia. In the West, tofu is still chiefly associated with plant-based eating, where it arose as a protein-packed hero — but the ingredient is becoming increasingly mainstream across all diets.

I've been a vegetarian from birth, but when I started earnestly cooking for myself in 2013, I didn't know what to do with tofu. I'm not afraid to admit I never bothered with a tofu press — I'd throw the cubed bean curd straight into my meals without a second glance. Technically, a tofu press isn't required (plenty of Asian recipes prize tofu for its unpressed spongy and soft texture), but for many who previously deemed tofu "tasteless" or "boring," pressing tofu has revolutionized their diets. And me? I probably cook tofu at least once a week, so I've racked up years of experience with various tofu presses, from makeshift versions to online bestsellers.

But I want to get to the pressing questions (pun intended). Do I regret all those years I didn't use a tofu press? What does pressing tofu do, anyway? Is a tofu press worth it? Regardless if you're learning about tofu for the first time or considering a tofu press for a while, keep reading.