9 Mistakes To Avoid With A Tofu Press

Tofu is one of the strangest foods around. It's a neutrally flavored, spongy block that intimidates even experienced chefs. Preparing it is deceptively simple, but if you mess up, you'll be left with a flavorless block of mush. One mistake that many folks make is approaching tofu like meat. Tofu has a unique consistency that requires a unique approach. You can't simply sprinkle it with seasoning and expect it to taste like a savory steak. If you're looking to replicate the taste and texture of your favorite meats, there are some important steps you need to follow.

Arguably, one of the most important and often overlooked steps in preparing delicious tofu is pressing out the water. Most store-bought tofu comes in a plastic container filled with water, which is partly absorbed by the spongy block. The water helps preserve the tofu but should be removed before cooking. Otherwise, the moisture dilutes the intensity of seasoning and leads to bland results.

The best way to drain water from tofu is with a press. A tofu press is a cheap kitchen tool made specifically for removing excess water. This will make the block less likely to fall apart, which will, in turn, make it easier to flavor and develop the perfect crispy skin. Step up your stir fry by avoiding these common tofu press mistakes.