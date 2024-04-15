13 Tips You Need When Roasting Tofu, According To A Professional Chef

Veggies may have a bad rap, but compared to tofu, they taste like candy. Like many other folks, I had a strong aversion to eating tofu when it was first served on my childhood dinner table. I would even sit at the table until the sun came up the next day to protest eating the putrid white sponge.

Years later, my mother admitted that she had no idea how to cook tofu and made it clear that my siblings and I were simply tortured subjects of her dietary pursuits. She's sharpened her tofu skills considerably since those days and, thankfully, passed them along to me. In my time experimenting with different cooking methods for tofu, including roasting, I've learned that you can't approach it like other proteins. While roasted tofu is handy and versatile in a pinch, you have to learn how to cook it correctly for it to truly shine.

Roasted tofu can be a protein boost for your morning scramble, a savory yet light lunchtime snack, or a filling complement to a nutritious dinner. Thanks to my mother's endearing effort, tofu has become a significant part of my life, and it can be a new favorite protein of yours, too. Here are essential tips I have learned over the years that will change the way you roast tofu.