How To Freeze And Defrost Tofu For The Best Results

Tofu can be added to a wide variety of dishes — because of this, it's good to have tofu on hand. But if you buy tofu and aren't sure when you're going to be using it, then it makes sense to freeze the tofu so that it lasts longer.

If the tofu package is sealed and unopened, you can simply pop that into the freezer. However, if the package is opened, then you need to transfer the tofu that you wish to freeze to an airtight container or a sealable freezer bag. Before you seal it into its new container, make sure to dry it as much as possible. With this method, the tofu will last for up to three months, which is significantly more time than the mere days it lasts in the fridge.

When it comes time to defrost it, transfer it to the fridge one or two days before you plan to start cooking with it.