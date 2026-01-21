My Favorite Aldi Bread Rivals Anything You'd Find At A Fancy Bakery

Shopping at Aldi is an experience. From the boxes full of off-brand snack dupes to the quirky quarter-operated carts, there really is a unique charm that comes with shopping at the German-born grocery giant. I've been a major fan of the chain ever since an old roommate convinced me to stop shopping at the pricey regional stores and take a trip with him to Aldi. My mind was forever changed. I saved hundreds on my month's grocery bill and was completely satisfied with just about every product.

Not everything at Aldi is a winner, and there are plenty of Aldi products that should be avoided at all costs. But among the few gnarly picks, Aldi's shelves are lined with surprisingly delicious house-brand meats, desserts, dairy products, produce, and — my personal favorite — bread from Specially Selected. Specially Selected is Aldi's gourmet grocery line, and I'm not ashamed to admit that I can vogue for just about every single product in its lineup. It offers everything from jarred olives to real-fruit jams to artisanal cheeses — basically, everything you'd need for the ultimate charcuterie board.

Still, one product stands above the rest, and it more than earns its own permanent spot in my pantry.: the Specially Selected Sliced Sourdough Round. It doesn't look like much from the outside, and you're encouraged to look past the fact that it's pre-sliced, but it's easily my favorite item at Aldi.