My Favorite Aldi Bread Rivals Anything You'd Find At A Fancy Bakery
Shopping at Aldi is an experience. From the boxes full of off-brand snack dupes to the quirky quarter-operated carts, there really is a unique charm that comes with shopping at the German-born grocery giant. I've been a major fan of the chain ever since an old roommate convinced me to stop shopping at the pricey regional stores and take a trip with him to Aldi. My mind was forever changed. I saved hundreds on my month's grocery bill and was completely satisfied with just about every product.
Not everything at Aldi is a winner, and there are plenty of Aldi products that should be avoided at all costs. But among the few gnarly picks, Aldi's shelves are lined with surprisingly delicious house-brand meats, desserts, dairy products, produce, and — my personal favorite — bread from Specially Selected. Specially Selected is Aldi's gourmet grocery line, and I'm not ashamed to admit that I can vogue for just about every single product in its lineup. It offers everything from jarred olives to real-fruit jams to artisanal cheeses — basically, everything you'd need for the ultimate charcuterie board.
Still, one product stands above the rest, and it more than earns its own permanent spot in my pantry.: the Specially Selected Sliced Sourdough Round. It doesn't look like much from the outside, and you're encouraged to look past the fact that it's pre-sliced, but it's easily my favorite item at Aldi.
This Aldi bread has all the hallmarks of a great sourdough
Unlike a lot of grocery-store sourdough bread brands, the Specially Selected loaf has a potent sour flavor. It's never overbearing, but it's also impossible to miss with every bite. The tangy taste is made even better with incredibly soft dough. Right out of the bag, it has a squishy, melt-in-your-mouth texture, and toasting offers a whole new sensory experience. The thin slices get perfectly crispy on the outside for a satisfying, crunchy bite that's still soft and delicate. I recommended toasting the extra-large slices in a toaster oven for even browning.
I love this bread toasted with a smear of Kerrygold Irish unsalted butter and a light sprinkle of sea or kosher salt; just enough to provide a delicate crunch and accentuate the sour flavor. It's also delicious served with soup, particularly one with a bold flavor — like our taste tester's favorite creamy Aldi soup, Specially Selected's own Creamy Curry Bisque. However, before ripping it up and dipping it into a bowl, I recommend toasting the bread first; otherwise, the soft pieces will disintegrate too fast and you won't get to enjoy the loaf's crusty texture.
Don't be afraid to scoop up multiple loaves of the Specially Selected Sourdough Round in one Aldi trip, as it costs under $4 a loaf, depending on the store location, and freezes exceptionally well. I've left loaves in my chest freezer for months, and the slices just needed some time in the toaster oven to be brought back to life. If you choose not to freeze it but worry about making it through a whole loaf yourself, you should know that it still tastes fresh even after four or five days in the pantry.