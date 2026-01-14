This Creamy Aldi Soup Was Ranked First In Our Taste Test

If you're looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner, Aldi's soups hit that sweet spot of being both affordable and delicious. Whatever you're craving, Aldi's got something to satisfy you. But not all of their soups knock it out of the park. In our ranking of nine Aldi soups, we were underwhelmed by the bland-tasting Chef's Cupboard Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup (which we ranked as Aldi's worst soup) and the lackluster Chunky Chicken Pot Pie Soup. We really liked the Deutsche Küche German Bean Soup, but the one that really won us over was the Specially Selected Creamy Curry Bisque, earning the top spot on our list.

Described as "fall in a jar" by our taste tester, they felt that this soup captured the essence of the season's flavors, all while elevating it with a blend of curry spices. Interestingly, the soup base includes mangoes, which add a subtle fruit-forward sweetness that pairs well with the pumpkin, carrots, tomatoes, and cream. According to our taste tester, the texture was "velvety smooth," and the "notes of ginger, turmeric, and coriander [were] bright and aromatic in every bite." While it could do with some heat to balance out the savory and sweet undertones, it was near-perfect on its own. We recommend you keep a couple of these on hand when you want a simple, rich, and filling meal.