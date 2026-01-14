This Creamy Aldi Soup Was Ranked First In Our Taste Test
If you're looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner, Aldi's soups hit that sweet spot of being both affordable and delicious. Whatever you're craving, Aldi's got something to satisfy you. But not all of their soups knock it out of the park. In our ranking of nine Aldi soups, we were underwhelmed by the bland-tasting Chef's Cupboard Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup (which we ranked as Aldi's worst soup) and the lackluster Chunky Chicken Pot Pie Soup. We really liked the Deutsche Küche German Bean Soup, but the one that really won us over was the Specially Selected Creamy Curry Bisque, earning the top spot on our list.
Described as "fall in a jar" by our taste tester, they felt that this soup captured the essence of the season's flavors, all while elevating it with a blend of curry spices. Interestingly, the soup base includes mangoes, which add a subtle fruit-forward sweetness that pairs well with the pumpkin, carrots, tomatoes, and cream. According to our taste tester, the texture was "velvety smooth," and the "notes of ginger, turmeric, and coriander [were] bright and aromatic in every bite." While it could do with some heat to balance out the savory and sweet undertones, it was near-perfect on its own. We recommend you keep a couple of these on hand when you want a simple, rich, and filling meal.
Is the creamy curry bisque a fan favorite?
While Aldi's Specially Selected soups can be hit or miss based on online reviews, the Creamy Curry Bisque is one of the good ones. Many on Reddit like this soup and say it's good with some white rice and chicken, but we think it would work with just about any grain and protein. On Facebook, one commenter shared her idea of air frying Aldi's honey chicken and serving the soup over coconut jasmine rice. Another person on Reddit said they served the soup as a sauce over Aldi's Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Ravioli, inspired by a classic lobster bisque.
However, not everyone's a fan of this curry soup. One Reddit commenter thought the soup was "too sweet" and "not enough curry." A Facebook commenter stated that it's "too bland for being a curry base." Like many store-bought soups, though, it's expected that you'll add a few extra ingredients to round it out. One Redditor even echoed our taste tester's thoughts that it needed more heat, and that the spices were subtle. "The curry flavor is really mild but still comforting. If I make this again, I would make it spicier," they said. Despite these critiques, many people still consider it one of Aldi's better soup offerings. If you like a mild yet flavorful curry, grab this pantry staple next time you're at Aldi.