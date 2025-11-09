9 Aldi Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

Soup's on! Does anyone else feel like scoffing at soup as a kid was somewhat of a universal experience? It never had the appeal as taco night or takeout pizza — falling to the same level of loathing as a slow cooker dinner. But now, as adults, those picky kids view soup season as the most wonderful time of the year. Whether it's chicken noodle, tomato bisque, or minestrone, soup just does something magical to mature palates. It simply hits the spot, and what hits the spot even more is soup at a discounted price. That's right. I'm talking about Aldi soups. Well, actually, I'm doing more than talking about them. I'm tasting and ranking them to find the absolute coziest, tastiest brews whipped up by the German grocer.

Aldi may not have a soup collection as colorful or renowned as the one found at Trader Joe's. But it holds its own with some exclusively Aldi picks from its brands Chef's Cupboard, Specially Selected, and Deutsche Küche (it carries Campbell's too, but that's a taste test for another day). I purchased nine different soups under these labels and judged them using basic soup criteria like consistency and chunkiness, taste and texture of ingredients, seasonings, and sodium content. No one wants a soup that's essentially a salt lick in disguise. From hearty German-style bean soups to smooth bisques, there's a little of everything on the shelves. So, I hope you're hungry for a filling and revealing journey through Aldi's soups.