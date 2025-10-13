The Beans You Should Be Using For Classic Ham And Bean Soup

Fall pervades the air, with that crisp scent of wood smoke and nostalgic chill, and the inevitable craving for something warm creeps right in. On days like this, nothing beats having a steaming hot pot of ham and bean soup cooking on the stove. Normally, that's when you pull out the cans of beans that have been sitting in the pantry. This shortcut is so convenient that sometimes we forget that the true star of a classic ham and bean soup is actually dried beans. Flavor depth, textural delight, and a homey comfort gathered in a bowl — it all starts with this ingredient.

An overnight soak and hours of simmering might deter you from using dried beans, but rest assured, that time is well spent. Cooked with aromatics and spices, the beans' flavors are a slow build of depth and warmth, a far cry from the typical brininess you often get with canned beans. Those savory, herby notes sink right into the starchy beans, altogether coalescing into a rich base. This is how you get more than just a soup with bean toppings, but rather one of the most quintessential bean recipes. In this intricately-made version, the beans seamlessly fuse into the broth, and once the ham's signature smoky flavor joins in, your soup will become the homemade masterpiece it's always meant to be.