Our Favorite Fast Food Soup Will Be Your Ultimate Comfort This Fall

Soup tends to be an afterthought in the fast food world. Against hefty burgers, crispy fries, and sauce-drenched, deep-fried chicken, it never seems to stand a chance, and so to the sideline it goes. Oftentimes, that also means missing out on how fast food soup can still be marvelous in its own way. It can be just as delicious as something you cook up at home, steaming hot and imbued with the most decadent warmth. As Tasting Table has learned from taste-testing a great variety for our ranking of fast food soups, if there's any soup that lives up to that expectation, it's Potbelly's chicken pot pie soup.

Undoubtedly, this is no ordinary, traditional soup. Indeed, it's a spin on the medieval English dish chicken pot pie, inheriting all the classic comfort and flavor extraordinaire this dish typically offers. In its revamped soup form, the filling turns into a half-gravy, half-stock base — a perfect creamy in-between of thick and thin. It's just enough to melt all those garlicky, peppery aromas onto the taste buds without crossing the threshold into heaviness. Swimming in it are vegetables, legumes, and slow-roasted chicken cubes, all starchy, soft, and flavor-soaked after simmering in the rich broth. The puff pastry crust doesn't go anywhere either, but rather becomes crumbly, buttery chunks scattered over top — a spectacular finish that seals its top spot.