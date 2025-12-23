Aldi's Worst Soup On The Shelves Has Next To No Taste

Most people know it's best to keep plenty of canned chicken noodle soup in the pantry for when the craving (or cold) strikes. But before you stock up on soup just for the sake of it, it's important to know that some chicken noodle soups out there miss the mark. Take, for instance, Aldi's take on the comfort food classic. While here at Tasting Table, we love an affordable store-bought brand, unfortunately, Aldi's chunky chicken noodle soup just doesn't do it for us, and for a big reason: It has next to no taste. In a taste test of nine Aldi soups ranked worst to best, Tasting Table writer Megan Hageman deemed the soup as the worst, citing the lack of flavor as the biggest determining factor.

Hageman writes that "even though one serving makes up 34% of your recommended daily sodium intake, it hardly tastes salty or flavorful at all." In a convenient canned soup, where chicken can be (and was in this case) dry or chewy and vegetables usually are a bit mushy, a deeply flavorful stock is usually the benchmark of a good product. While there might be room for a small portion of the population who may prefer what we felt was a "muted flavor throughout" compared to the upfront salty taste of other canned soups like Campbell's, overall, the soup needs more savory notes and more nuance, placing it among other Aldi soups you should avoid buying, like the store's broccoli cheddar.