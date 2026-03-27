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On a recent trip to Tampa, Florida, my colleague and I were recommended a visit to the Harry Waugh Dessert Room, a prestigious, moody, reservation-only restaurant serving a vast selection of sweet, unique desserts. Understanding that we couldn't begin the night with cake, bourbon, and ice cream, we inquired for a place to dine prior to the dessert room experience. The room is situated above a high-end, supper-club style steakhouse, but we weren't in the mood for steaks. Luckily for us, the steakhouse's more casual sister, Haven, is located right down the street and can reserve diners access to the Dessert Room upon request. We settled in and browsed the menu, which was full of unique, shareable options. One in particular that stood out to us was a surprise: a spinach salad filled with fried Brussels sprouts.

The salad we ordered that night was as beautiful as it was delicious — a medley of purples and greens topped with edible flowers, finely chopped Brussels sprouts, toasted pine nuts, and ricotta salata. I knew then that I needed a salad in my repertoire to remind me of this one, even if I couldn't recreate it exactly. Skipping the sprouts and instead boasting purple kale and microgreens, garlicky riced broccoli, savory ricotta salata, flaky seared salmon, and a light and citrusy dressing, this riced broccoli salad with salmon recipe is my version of that pretty purple salad; and it's one that works well in any weather, be it cloudy Cleveland or sunny Tampa Bay.