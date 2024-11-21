The 4 Best Swaps For Champagne Vinegar

There are many different types of vinegar, each of which can have varied uses. Champagne vinegar can be easily made with leftover Champagne, but might not be as readily found in your pantry as other staple vinegars. Rather than go out of your way to make or source Champagne vinegar, you can find plenty of fine options for substitutes, including rice vinegar, white wine vinegar, sherry vinegar, and even apple cider vinegar.

When it comes to understanding Champagne vinegar, it's important to note that it has a mild level of acidity and a fairly light flavor. Often used in salad dressings or to deglaze a pan, you'll want to find a substitute with similarities in taste and viscosity. For example, balsamic vinegar is much too harsh and thick to act in place of Champagne vinegar because it is syrupy and has a bite. For a Champagne vinegar substitute, you'll want something light and versatile.