Sherry Vinegar Should Be The Star Of Your Next Salad Dressing

Sherry vinegar is made, as the name implies, from sherry, a fortified wine from the Andalucía region in Southern Spain. To make the vinegar, however, the wine is not fortified but allowed to ferment. Sherry, or Jerez in Spanish, is protected by a Denomination of Origin and so is the vinegar produced from the wine. It's made from three types of grapes: Palomino, Pedro Ximenez, and Moscatel, each with its own flavor profile. Palomino is the most common, used for making Fino sherry and producing a lighter, all-purpose vinegar, while Pedro Ximenez and Moscatel are sweeter grapes that produce more complex, richer vinegar. All are fermented and aged in oak barrels for at least six months, and often more, to develop their flavors.

Use Fino sherry as you would rice or white wine vinegar in your next vinaigrette, and try a fruity vinegar made from Moscatel sherry in place of apple cider vinegar. Pedro Ximenez has richer flavors similar to balsamic vinegar since the grapes are dried in the sun to concentrate their sugars, yielding flavors of spice, leather, or fig. Use it as you would balsamic in salad dressings, to glaze meats for the grill, or drizzle over fruit such as strawberries.