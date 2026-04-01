13 High-Fiber Costco Finds
In nutrition-oriented spaces, "fiber" is currently the word on everyone's lips, and for good reason. Not only is fiber the new nutritional trend in the mid-2020s because it's crucial for digestive health, but also because many adults aren't getting enough in their daily diets. Upping your intake doesn't have to be difficult — if you have a Costco membership, there are tons of tasty, high-fiber foods to pick up on a trip to your local store.
Costco is chock-full of affordable healthy snacks, pre-made meals, and other goodies that deliver a decent dose of fiber. Even better, the ingredients in these products — from fruits and veggies to whole grains and beans — can help you fit in the two essential types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber, found in produce and grains, slows down your digestion, which can help lower your blood sugar and cholesterol levels while supporting gut health. Insoluble fiber, found in foods like whole-wheat flour and legumes, supports the flow of your digestive system.
According to sources like Harvard Nutrition, adults should consume about 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day; therefore, many health authorities define high fiber foods as containing five grams or more per serving, or around 20% of your recommended daily amount. While you can consume too much fiber, working a few of these Costco products into your meals can help you hit your goals without overdoing it. Get ready to assemble the ultimate high-fiber shopping list for your next warehouse visit.
Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds
Chia seeds have a reputation as a small but mighty superfood, packing major doses of fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids in every spoonful. Costco's $39.99 two-pack of Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds delivers three pounds of this powerhouse ingredient per bag, with 10 grams of fiber in three tablespoons. You'll be free to sprinkle these versatile seeds into oatmeal, smoothies, and other tasty chia seed recipes without worrying that you'll run out anytime soon.
Kirkland Signature Nut Bars
For a fiber-packed snack on the go, you can't beat Costco's Kirkland Signature Nut Bars, sold in a 30-count box for $17.99. With almonds, cashews, pecans, sunflower seeds, crispy rice, sea salt, and a cocoa drizzle, these chewy, wholesomely sweet treats deliver eight grams of fiber per bar. If you normally buy Kind bars, Costco fans say this Kirkland snack outshines the name brand, so consider grabbing a box ASAP.
Inked Keto Gray Wolf Keto Seeds Bread
Most whole wheat breads are a good fiber source for the average diet, but if you're going keto or have trouble meeting your daily goals, pick up a pack of Inked Keto Gray Wolf Keto Seeds Bread at Costco. Priced at $10.20 for two loaves, this low-carb bread with flax, sunflower, and sesame seeds delivers an impressive 10 grams of fiber per slice. It's perfect for lunchtime sandwiches or high-fiber breakfast recipes like avocado toast.
The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame, Sea Salt
Not only is edamame the vegetable that has way more protein than an egg, but these green soybeans also offer a big dose of fiber. To get your fill, grab The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame snacks, sold for around $10.20 per 18-ounce bag at Costco. These delightfully crunchy nibbles give you six grams of fiber in a 30-gram serving. Enjoy them as-is or toss into salads, grain bowls, and snack mixes.
Huel High-Protein Strawberry Banana Meal Replacement Drink
The most well-rounded protein drinks deliver vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in addition to the star ingredient, and the Huel High-Protein Strawberry Banana Meal Replacement Drinks fit the bill splendidly. Sold for $38.99 per 12-pack at Costco, these fruity beverages boast six grams of fiber per bottle, plus 35 grams of protein and 27 vitamins and minerals. Huel's drinks are even 100% plant-based, allowing vegan Costco customers to enjoy them.
Ole Mexican Foods Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps
Flour tortillas are tasty, but not really a high-fiber food, unless we're talking about the Ole Mexican Foods Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps. These eight-inch, zero-carb tortillas pack a surprising 12 grams of fiber per piece, and can be used in your favorite bean burrito recipe – not to mention tacos, bowls, and quesadillas – without any noticeable difference in the taste. Pick up a 16-count pack at your local Costco for $8.79.
Quaker Simply Granola
Full of heart-healthy almonds and oats plus raisins and honey, Quaker Simply Granola is crunchy, fruity, and contains seven grams each of fiber and protein per serving. With nine grams of added sugars, this cereal isn't low-carb by any means, but it's lower in the sweet stuff compared to other popular granolas – and at $11.99 for two 34.5-ounce bags, Costco sells it for a pretty great deal.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
A beloved product among Costco customers, the frozen Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend is chock-full of ripe raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, all fruits with an impressively high fiber content. One cup of this berry blend adds five grams of fiber, plenty of vitamins, and a bold fruity flavor to baked goods, acai bowls, and drinks like keto-friendly berry avocado smoothies. You get a massive four-pound bag for around $13.50 at most Costcos.
Olipop Soda Variety Pack
A king in the realm of gut-healthy soft drinks, the Olipop brand sells three of its popular flavors — grape, root beer, and cream soda — in a 15-count Olipop Soda Variety Pack for $24.99 at Costco. Whether you like your soda fruity, rooty, or sweet and vanilla-forward, all three flavors offer six grams of plant fiber per can, as well as a signature blend of prebiotics to further support your digestive system with every sip.
Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix
Can fluffy instant pancakes or waffles be a good source of fiber? They can with the power of Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix, which delivers five grams of fiber per serving, plus 15 grams of protein and only three grams of added sugar. Consider adding blueberries, nuts, or flax seeds to this easy mix for additional fiber in your breakfast. A 4.5-pound box is sold at Costco for around $14.63.
Organic Tasty Bite Madras Lentils
Tasty Bite is a popular producer of ready-to-eat Indian-style entrees, sauces, and more, and Costco sells one of the brand's most fiber-rich meals, the Organic Tasty Bite Madras Lentils with red beans and a spicy tomato sauce. One pouch packs in 11 grams each of fiber and protein, and all you have to do is microwave it before serving with rice and your other favorite sides. A pack of eight 10-ounce pouches sell for about $19.17.
Brami Protein Pasta Variety Pack
Pastas made of legumes are gaining more and more popularity in the nutritional sphere, and a great way to taste the magic is with the Brami Protein Pasta Variety Pack from Costco, priced at about $13.61. You get two boxes each of fusilli and curly macaroni made with lupini beans plus durum wheat, and both noodles contain five grams of fiber per serving while still tasting just like standard, high-quality Italian wheat pasta.
Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic
To form the base of a high-fiber meal, whole grains get the job done, and the Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic delivers eight grams of fiber per pouch. You can get six packets for about $13.61 from Costco, and each one needs just 90 seconds of heating before you can dig in. Toss this flavorful quinoa and rice mixture into stir-fries, burrito bowls, and high-fiber salad recipes that actually satisfy.