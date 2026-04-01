13 High-Fiber Costco Finds

In nutrition-oriented spaces, "fiber" is currently the word on everyone's lips, and for good reason. Not only is fiber the new nutritional trend in the mid-2020s because it's crucial for digestive health, but also because many adults aren't getting enough in their daily diets. Upping your intake doesn't have to be difficult — if you have a Costco membership, there are tons of tasty, high-fiber foods to pick up on a trip to your local store.

Costco is chock-full of affordable healthy snacks, pre-made meals, and other goodies that deliver a decent dose of fiber. Even better, the ingredients in these products — from fruits and veggies to whole grains and beans — can help you fit in the two essential types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber, found in produce and grains, slows down your digestion, which can help lower your blood sugar and cholesterol levels while supporting gut health. Insoluble fiber, found in foods like whole-wheat flour and legumes, supports the flow of your digestive system.

According to sources like Harvard Nutrition, adults should consume about 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day; therefore, many health authorities define high fiber foods as containing five grams or more per serving, or around 20% of your recommended daily amount. While you can consume too much fiber, working a few of these Costco products into your meals can help you hit your goals without overdoing it. Get ready to assemble the ultimate high-fiber shopping list for your next warehouse visit.