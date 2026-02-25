Yes, You Can Consume Too Much Fiber: Here's What Happens When You Do
Although fiber is an essential part of a balanced diet and necessary for digestive health, studies by the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine have shown that only 5% of Americans are hitting their recommended daily fiber intake. With this in mind, you might be tempted to immediately swap your boiled eggs for raisin bran and follow the fibermaxxing nutrional trend, but you should be aware that consuming too much fiber can cause problems for some people.
Unpleasant reactions to high-fiber diets aren't unusual, according to Kathleen Benson, certified registered dietitian at VNutrition. She talked to Tasting Table about some of the symptoms that can occur with an increase in fiber, stating, "The most common things I see are bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and sometimes constipation." In extreme cases, you might even develop intestinal blockages, or have issues with absorbing the nutrients in your food.
For something that's supposed to help with your digestion, this might seem counterintuitive. But Benson goes on to say that it's not necessarily the amount of fiber, but the sudden change in quantity. As she explains, "Usually it is not that fiber is bad for them. It is more about how fast they increased it, and whether they are drinking enough fluids alongside it." The key takeaway here is not that you should avoid fiber in your diet, it's that you need to be aware of how you incorporate it.
How much fiber should you be eating?
The general guidelines regarding fiber intake for most people ranges between 25 to 38 grams. If you've tallied up your macros and found that you're hitting below these numbers, you're not alone – Harvard Health reports the average adult gets just 10 to 15 grams of fiber a day. If this is the case for you, Benson advises against overcorrecting too quickly. She points out, "Going from low intake to that [target] level overnight can feel pretty uncomfortable. I usually suggest adding about 3 to 5 grams at a time, and giving the body a week or two to adjust before increasing again."
Results are going to vary depending on the person, so it's important to pay attention to how your body reacts to the change. Benson continues, "If symptoms show up, I have people scale back slightly, focus on hydration, and make sure they are getting a mix of fiber sources rather than relying heavily on just one high-fiber food."
It's important to get your fiber from different foods, as there are two types of fiber, and your body needs both. Insoluble fiber helps keep you full and prevents constipation, while soluble fiber can contribute to a healthier heart and bowel function, as well as preventing blood sugar spikes. If you're not sure where to start, check out these high-fiber foods that will fit into any diet.