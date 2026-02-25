Although fiber is an essential part of a balanced diet and necessary for digestive health, studies by the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine have shown that only 5% of Americans are hitting their recommended daily fiber intake. With this in mind, you might be tempted to immediately swap your boiled eggs for raisin bran and follow the fibermaxxing nutrional trend, but you should be aware that consuming too much fiber can cause problems for some people.

Unpleasant reactions to high-fiber diets aren't unusual, according to Kathleen Benson, certified registered dietitian at VNutrition. She talked to Tasting Table about some of the symptoms that can occur with an increase in fiber, stating, "The most common things I see are bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and sometimes constipation." In extreme cases, you might even develop intestinal blockages, or have issues with absorbing the nutrients in your food.

For something that's supposed to help with your digestion, this might seem counterintuitive. But Benson goes on to say that it's not necessarily the amount of fiber, but the sudden change in quantity. As she explains, "Usually it is not that fiber is bad for them. It is more about how fast they increased it, and whether they are drinking enough fluids alongside it." The key takeaway here is not that you should avoid fiber in your diet, it's that you need to be aware of how you incorporate it.